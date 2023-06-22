We like it here, and I think most of us are ready to welcome newcomers. Personally, I’ve seen a couple of new residents come into my neighborhood in rural Park County in the last few years, and I can’t think of an interaction that hasn’t been positive. Heck, my new next door neighbors, from California, have embraced Wyoming with a fervor that surpasses many who have been here many more years.

However, in the last year or so covering Park County Commissioners, I’ve seen this worrying trend of new residents moving into established subdivisions and then objecting to current conditions. I’m not saying that they don’t have valid concerns. But, when you move into an area, you are essentially accepting the subdivision as is. If the current situation isn’t agreeable to you, why the heck did you move there?

