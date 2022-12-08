A story issued by the Associated Press on Nov. 27 confirmed what most astute political observers already suspected, that state law enforcement units formed after the 2020 election designed to investigate and root out voter fraud found no indication of systemic fraud nationwide.

Other than a few scattered complaints, there were few problems with the midterm elections, the AP reported, leading critics of the process to conclude that the new units were “more about politics than rooting out widespread abuses,” the story read. Most election-related cases of voter fraud are already investigated and prosecuted at the local level, the AP reported.

