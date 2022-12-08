A story issued by the Associated Press on Nov. 27 confirmed what most astute political observers already suspected, that state law enforcement units formed after the 2020 election designed to investigate and root out voter fraud found no indication of systemic fraud nationwide.
Other than a few scattered complaints, there were few problems with the midterm elections, the AP reported, leading critics of the process to conclude that the new units were “more about politics than rooting out widespread abuses,” the story read. Most election-related cases of voter fraud are already investigated and prosecuted at the local level, the AP reported.
State-level fraud units, most notably in Florida, Georgia and Virginia, pushed by Republican elected officials, the AP found, reported few problems.
Said Paul Smith, a senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center, “I am not aware of any significant detection of fraud on Election Day, but that’s not surprising. The whole concept of voter impersonation fraud is such a horribly exaggerated problem. It doesn’t change the outcome of an election, it’s a felony, you risk getting put in jail and you have the high possibility of getting caught. It’s a rare phenomenon.”
And yet the narrative of so-called “rigged” elections has continued to be pushed by former President Trump and others, most recently by losing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
The issue has even raised its ugly head in Wyoming. Successful candidate for Wyoming secretary of state Chuck Gray openly questioned the validity of the 2020 presidential election, as did successful U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman, though numerous investigations and court cases have found no evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia or five other battleground states where the former president disputed the election result.
That stance leads to a misguided belief that the solution is the hand counting of ballots, which would dramatically slow the counting of votes, lead to exponentially more errors and itself be much more susceptible to fraud compared to electronic readers, which don’t have partisan opinions. They simply read the ballot.
We are sure that, even here in Big Horn County, there are those who question the integrity of local elections, but let’s put that in perspective. If you believe such a thing, you believe that election judges – people you grew up with, know and find to be trustworthy and honest – would stoop to rigging results with the possibility of going to jail over it. And for what purpose?
Think of folks like Rena Croft, Linda Morrison, Janice Fink, Nancy Walker and Linda Hitz, and then say to yourself, “Really?”
It’s the same across the country. The vast majority of poll workers and election judges are simply local, caring volunteer citizens who care about our election process and want to make it work. And frankly, they don’t need to put up with the hassle they’re receiving in some communities.
Of course, there’s no stopping paranoia, apparently. We have no problem with enhancing voter identification requirements like the law passed by the Wyoming Legislature in 2021, which required a valid ID in order to vote, as long as a variety of ID methods are accepted. And indeed, the new Wyoming law allows as “acceptable identification” not only a Wyoming driver’s license but also a tribal ID card, a United States passport, a U.S. military card, a college photo ID and Medicare or Medicaid insurance cards, among acceptable forms of ID.
In recent years Russian operatives have attempted to undermine confidence in American elections and sow doubt about our system. It seems to be working, and we may be our own worst enemy. Let us not give in to fear and conspiracy theories.