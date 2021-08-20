Our country’s politics seem to get a little less civil and a lot more angry with each passing year — and it increasingly appears that we are not immune from the trend. Look no further than the obscene messages that continue to pop up around the Big Horn Basin.
In March, the Greybull Standard noted the rise in popularity of (uncensored) signs reading, “F— Biden and F— You for Voting for Him,” with one prominently displayed north of Worland and others in the town of Greybull.
In Powell, one sign briefly visible from Seventh Street last year featured the same insult, but aimed toward then-President Trump.
More recently, travelers between Powell and Cody have been greeted by an “F— Biden” sign affixed to a center pivot in a field north of U.S. Highway 14-A. And then there was last month’s disgusting case of an individual or group of people vandalizing a pro-life billboard north of Cody with the spray-painted message, “F— the babies.”
The rise in vulgarity is perhaps no surprise, given our devolving political discourse, but it is disappointing. Have we really reached the point in Park County where a drive past a farm or a walk down the street requires shielding a child’s eyes?
Surely we can do better than this.
Instead of posting an angry obscenity, why not come up with something more constructive? Not that far from the anti-Biden pivot, travelers along U.S. 14-A will spot the “Trump train” — a bright yellow suburban that’s been decked out with text and flags supporting the former president. While the message isn’t universally appreciated, actual creativity and work went into the display.
Of course, elevating our public dialogue goes well beyond signs and into everyday life.
For starters, how about resisting the temptation to use demeaning nicknames when referring to our least favorite politicians — and encouraging friends to do the same? If your hackles are raised when your favorite candidate or cause is insulted, remember that’s how others feel when the words are turned toward theirs.
All of this may sound a bit Pollyanna or naive, but fighting for civility is worth the effort.
It isn’t about political correctness; it’s not about free speech. It’s just common decency.