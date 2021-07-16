As a community that prides itself on fiscal and political conservatism, we were disappointed to see that — at least in one area — Gillette is as wasteful as more urban, liberal cities where residents take their resources for granted.
It seems at times the assumption is there’s no food crisis as long as the supermarket remains open, public agencies are slogged with social service programs designed more to carve out their own budgets than eliminating problems and that those headlines about historic-level drought are eye-opening, but don’t apply to us.
Turn the knob, water comes out. See? No problem.
That’s why it wasn’t a surprise when we first reported at gillettenewsrecord.com Friday that Gillette residents used a record amount of water last month. But it is a little disappointing.
As we have ridden months of a heat wave, headlines have proclaimed how dry the entire western United States has been and that northeast Wyoming is designated as being at an “extreme” level drought. We’ve reported on the lack of moisture and how ranchers are already having to sell off much of their herds because of a lack of water, forage and expected shortage of hay for the winter.
In the city, more lawns, gardens and parks are showing the impacts of the hot, dry conditions with more swaths of brown instead of lush green.
It’s led those on the city’s water system to use nearly 320 million gallons of water in June, a record for any month. It’s 36% more than the nearly 235 million gallons used in June 2020.
Our record water usage nearly flew under the radar, which shows that conservation isn’t something most consider carefully and also is a testament to the impact of the Madison pipeline expansion project. The Madison expansion, which added wells and infrastructure, has bolstered the city’s available water supply from about 14.5 million gallons a day to 19.6 million gallons.
That means that even during an extreme drought, Gillette residents haven’t been asked to restrict their water usage. We haven’t been urged to water at night, nor have we had to limit our yard watering to even-numbered addresses on certain days, odd-numbered on others and that nobody waters on Mondays — all restrictions in place for years before the second Madison line was finished.
Many will remember that for at least a decade leading up to 2017, more summers came with watering restrictions than not. A couple of unusually cool, wet summers and the Madison expansion coming online means we haven’t had to worry about that for the last handful of summers.
That’s great. It shows the huge $200 million-plus project is doing what’s expected — bringing more water to the Gillette area.
It also shows that unless told to by city officials, most of us aren’t willing to practice water conservation on our own. If we were, we wouldn’t have run through nearly 320 million gallons of the stuff last month.
Do we really need to be ordered to follow best practices like not overwatering our lawns, watering on alternate days instead of daily and doing it overnight? It may be a pain getting up once or twice to babysit the sprinkler, but your grass will be greener, retain more water and lose much less to evaporation.
Collectively, our water resource is one of the most basic and important we have. That’s why we spent so much money on the Madison expansion and why it’s important we recognize the value of not wasting it. We save money for those proverbial “rainy days” when least expecting an expense.
Every time the Gillette City Council discusses spending money to improve the Energy Capital Sports Complex or any number of other projects, it gets an earful from angry residents about wasteful and wanton spending.
Yet, when we’re gluttonous with our water consumption, where are those same people demanding we all be more responsible?
By Greg Johnson
Gillette News Record
July 10