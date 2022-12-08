Last week we got our first decent snow accumulation of the winter and with it came a reminder to many of us that we need to drive differently in those conditions.
So to the person who took out the stop sign at the bottom of the South Fork Hill and any of the rest of us sliding around, there are some things we can do to make the winter roads safer, including slowing down.
AAA offers the following driving tips as well:
• Avoid using cruise control in wintry conditions
• Steer in the direction of a skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane
• Accelerate and decelerate slowly
• Increase following distance to 8 to 10 seconds
• If possible, don’t stop when going uphill.
Snow also means snowplows are out so use caution when you come upon one on the roadways.
These drivers risk their safety to make sure we get safely to our destinations and already this winter a semi ran into a snow plow just east of Casper, past Hat Six in late November. Luckily there were no reported injuries.
When driving in winter conditions, stay vigilant. WYDOT’s snowplows are bright yellow, and when working the roads, they have amber, red and blue flashing lights mounted on top of the cab and on the back of the sanders to make them easier to spot.
Make sure to give the plows room to work. Yes, they tend to operate more slowly than other traffic but try to be patient.
Don’t follow too closely. If a vehicle is too close, snowplow drivers can’t see them when visibility is limited.
Winter weather means unpredictable road conditions, so show some patience and caution when out and about during less than favorable conditions.