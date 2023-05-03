We are heartened that a Cody High School student struck by a pickup truck earlier this month is on the road to recovery.

This is a happy ending to an unfortunate accident, but many such collisions don’t end so well. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,516 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2020. On average, a pedestrian died every 81 minutes in 2020, according to the NHTSA.

