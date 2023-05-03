We are heartened that a Cody High School student struck by a pickup truck earlier this month is on the road to recovery.
This is a happy ending to an unfortunate accident, but many such collisions don’t end so well. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,516 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2020. On average, a pedestrian died every 81 minutes in 2020, according to the NHTSA.
Both pedestrians and drivers have roles to play in reducing the number of these collisions.
Drivers should look for pedestrians everywhere, as they may not be walking in designated crossing areas, and may be hard to see, especially at night. Be especially alert in areas where children may be present, such as school zones.
Respect speed limits and traffic signals. And if a vehicle in front of you is stopped at a crosswalk, don’t try to pass it.
Pedestrians can also help ensure their own safety. Walk on sidewalks and in designated crossings.
When you can’t, walk facing traffic and as far from vehicles as possible. When crossing, wait for a gap in traffic that allows you enough time to cross safely and watch for traffic as you cross.
Pedestrians should never assume drivers see them. Try to make eye contact with drivers if possible, and wear bright clothes during the day and reflective materials at night to draw the driver’s attention.
Most importantly, pedestrian safety requires both walkers and drivers to be aware and alert at all times. If you’re wearing headphones, you might not hear a car horn. If you’re distracted by a text on your phone or a passenger in your vehicle, you may not see the pedestrian crossing right in front of you.
Taking time to be aware and in the moment can be the difference between life and death. So slow down, pay attention and get home safely.