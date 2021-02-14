I first met Elena (not her real name) September 1985. We were cast in a dinner theater production in New Jersey, and we hit it off instantaneously; within weeks we were “an item.”
Like all new relationships, things went exceedingly well at first, and not even two months into the relationship she told me she had something important to tell me as we were on our way to dinner.
My heart immediately sunk. Back in February 1984 I had been unceremoniously dumped, no reason ever given. It put me in a depression that lasted about a year-and-a-half. So when Elena said she had something important to tell me, I feared the worst.
It was over coffee and dessert when she broke the news to me; something she had been thinking about for awhile. I girded myself for the worst.
“I love you,” she told me. I was in heaven! Not even several weeks later I was plunged into hell.
Elena had to travel to Houston on a business trip. Upon her return she announced it was over between the two of us. Turned out she had been seated next to a man who claimed he was an oil millionaire (and he was, I checked it out). While in Houston, they became intimate and he promised he would call her the following week when he was back in New York City for business purposes.
In retrospect, I should have walked away right then and there, but I didn’t, because I didn’t want to lose her love, refusing to face the truth, that perhaps she never had loved me. After all, had she truly loved me, she wouldn’t have broken up with me for some guy she had sat next to on a plane.
Fortunately(?) for me he never called her, and Elena and I continued our involvement with one another.
But Valentine’s Day the bottom dropped out. Our plan was to join a friend of mine and her date. It was about a 30 mile drive to Princeton, N.J., from Freehold, N.J.
When I arrived at Elena’s apartment, my present to her was a dozen-and-a-half long-stemmed red roses. Her present to me? A gift-wrapped shirt box. Naturally, I figured it was a shirt. I was right. It was a shirt — mine that had been hanging in her closet, along with a sweater and pair of dress slacks.
She was breaking up with me — on Valentine’s Day. I was stunned. After telling me we were breaking up, she asked whether we were still on for dinner with my friend.
I called my friend. No answer. So I said yes, figuring my friend was on her way (remember, this was before cell phones). So we began driving. It began snowing, but didn’t last. I remembered an expression: “Big flakes, little snow. Little flakes, big snow.” The flakes were big. By the time we arrived at our destination, there was no snow on the ground
There also was no appearance by my friend and her date. After about 15 minutes I asked the maître d’ whether there had been any phone call or message from my friend. He checked and said there had not. So Elena and I waited in uncomfortable silence. It was perhaps another 10 minutes or so before the maître d’ approached and said he had been mistaken. There had been a message from my friend stating they would not be joining us because of the snowfall.
With that I asked Elena whether she wanted to stay. Thankfully, she said no. We then began the trip back to her apartment. For most of the journey neither of us said a word until I broke the silence.
“Why don’t you love me?” I asked.
“Because you’ll never be rich,” she replied.
I was hurt, angry, as though I had been damned to a life of failure. But I also understood. When she was little, perhaps six or seven, her father died unexpectedly, leaving she, her younger sister and their mother in poverty. Still, it didn’t make it any less painful, hearing that in her opinion I’d never be rich.
But believe it or not, that was not the end. We continued on and off until autumn. But in that time I demeaned myself, groveling and doing almost everything to prove I was not a failure and worthy of love — her love.
All to no avail; all during that time when friends and associates urged me to give up pursuing a dead end, I refused to listen, to see what was so obvious to everyone else.
That autumn it finally was over. She had gone to an “EST” retreat for a weekend seminar and met the man she would eventually marry. They married several months later, in April 1987. (To this day I wonder whether she had met this guy long before that EST weekend.)
In 2017, thanks to Facebook, we reconnected. She had led the life she dreamed about having. But the reconnect was short-lived. She was in the final stages of ovarian cancer. Two-and-a-half months later she was dead.
Looking back, am I still hurt and angry? No, just wistful about what I allowed to happen, all because I feared never again having love in my life — and demeaning myself in the process, losing the respect of many. Definitely a lesson hard learned.
But Elena was wrong in one aspect. I am rich. My wealth is in many forms: a wonderful wife, children, grandchildren, being the managing editor of the Laramie Boomerang. In short, I have love — the love I deserve.