Karen J. Bebensee

April 28 is Workers’ Memorial Day, a day of remembrance and commitment initially established by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, and now also known throughout numerous countries as World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Annually, this day honors and commemorates workers who have lost their lives on the job, recognizing the tremendous loss to families, peers and communities. It is an emotional holiday for everyone touched by this loss.

Karen J. Bebensee MS, CIH, CPM, CSP, is the OSHA Program Manager for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

