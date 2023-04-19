There are moments in politics where irony clumsily collides with hypocrisy.

Like now. Republicans in the Wyoming Legislature who celebrate Donald Trump’s trash talk inciting violence were asked to sit in judgment of a Democrat who posted one inappropriate meme. Although the House Speaker has decided Rep. Karlee Provenza’s offense does not rise to a level meriting punishment, it was not without the urging of a leading GOP official.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email address is rmc81448@gmail.com.

