At no other time in human history have we witnessed a century that has so radically changed the world like the past 10 decades.
We’ve seen world wars, revolutions, the formation and demise of nations and the proliferation of global trade. In just the last few decades, there have been incredible breakthroughs in computer technology and the internet, which have dramatically changed our lives in ways previously considered fiction.
So what are the greatest discoveries, inventions and breakthroughs of the past 100 years? Is it our amazing technology? What about advancements in medicine? Putting people in space?
Classifying these on a scale of most to least impactful can be pretty subjective and would depend greatly on whom you ask. Women can point to getting the right to vote and beginning to close the gender gap in the workplace as significant happenings, and they are. But the male brain sees things a little more simple. It doesn’t take a lot to impact our existence in what we perceive to be life-changing ways.
Ask a man what the greatest discoveries of the past 100 years have been and maybe he’ll give you the unofficial:
A Man’s Top 10 Greatest Discoveries of the Last Century10. Power tools. What a concept! Adding electricity to just about any appliance seems a good idea to most men (like the electric razor).
9. Video games. Let’s face it, more and more men are placing a borderline unhealthy importance on electronic entertainment. A hobby for many, they’ve become surrogate social lives for others.
8. Convenience stores. Beer, chips, candy, nail clippers, hot dogs, nachos — all in one place! If it were allowed, men would live in convenience stores. Add couches and 24/7 sports, we’d never leave.
7. Of sports, there’s ESPN. Any televised sports, actually. Included here is Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, Wednesday Night Baseball, Sunday football telecasts, college Saturdays, the Olympic Games — anything with a ball, puck or net.
6. Pizza delivery. It’s almost the ultimate for the lazy male. And since the pandemic, add the emergence of Doordash and other food delivery services.
5. Four-wheel drive. Macho meets machine — enough said.
4. The reclining chair. This makes Nos. 6 and 7 worthwhile.
3. This is a tie between beer in cans and the screw-top beer bottle. Anything that makes it easier to get to the beer makes the list.
2. Viagra. At least that’s what those commercials featuring Rafael Palmero and Bob Dole kept trying to tell me.
1. Remote control. I once read a study that found more than half of men in America say the remote control has “greatly increased” the quality of their lives. I believe it.
What’s in the future for men in the next 100 years? Who knows?
For my money, I’m hoping for an implanted computer chip in my brain that allows me with just a thought to power up my tools, boot up the game console, place an order at the convenience store (the food delivery person can pick it up on the way over), surf all the televised sports, recline my chair, release a dose of Viagra and change channels for me.
With all this, who needs four-wheel drive?