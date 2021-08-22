While not intentionally eavesdropping, we overheard a conversation in the checkout line at a local retail store this past week.
As the topic changed from President Biden’s disastrous handling of the Afghanistan withdraw to the new University of Wyoming 2021-22 term that begins Monday, the sentiment didn’t change much.
Let’s call them Complainer A and Complainer B.
These darn college students ruin the quality of life for the rest of the year-round Laramie regulars was the main gripe. They think they’re above common courtesy, wandering at will across Grand Avenue on foot or on their bicycles.
But the most heinous sin of all seems to be how Complainer A now has to wait “at least three times as long” to get her morning coffee.
We would never dismiss out of hand anyone’s concerns, no matter how trivial or petty they may seem. Everyone has his or her threshold for comfort and nobody likes to have that crossed.
Perhaps Complainers A and B just need a little help in widening their focus. Looking out more for people crossing the street or waiting for an iced mocha latte aren’t meaningful things that impact our overall quality of life. They’re minor inconveniences.
Let’s remember what last year was like without an open and vibrant UW campus.
No business for local merchants from the thousands of students and faculty who call Laramie home for nine months of the year.
No Cowboys football games, no basketball, no theater, no lectures, no art shows or any of the other sporting or cultural events that make a Division I college an asset to its community.
Nearly no jobs filled by locals to help keep UW open and the beautiful showcase the campus has become. This includes the hundreds of support jobs that depend on the institution.
Weigh that against taking a few extra minutes getting from one end of town to the other. Those inconsiderate street-crossers may be inconvenient, but they’re also a sign of stability and normalcy.
Consider hearing a similar complaint from a resident in Campbell County, the seat of the Powder River Basin and most of Wyoming’s vast coal reserves, about having to wait 15 minutes or more as a full 80-car coal train passes.
We’re pleased, relieved and hopeful for an uneventful school year for UW and our local public schools. Instead of grousing about the minor inconveniences, remember what Laramie was like last year.
Then show up early Sept. 4 to tailgate ahead of the Cowboys’ home opener against Montana State.