The report by two Cheyenne attorneys detailing abuses by the Gillette City Council confirmed what many observers have said for years: The city preferred to illegally conduct business in private, and it routinely violated the state’s Open Meetings Law.
Now that it’s out of the way, the report should serve as a strong message to other local governmental entities that playing games with the public should stop.
To the city’s credit, the review by Michael R. O’Donnell and Donna A. Murray came at the council’s request after damning texts messages between the former city administrator and former mayor were released at the beginning of the year. The texts showed a systemic abuse of the notion of doing the public’s business in public. If indeed there was wrong doing, a third-party analysis would prove it, city officials believed.
And it did. For those interested in governmental transparency, it outlined in no uncertain terms how governments are supposed to operate when they follow the state’s Open Meetings Law.
It also outlined clear abuses by the city, including improper executive sessions. “Improperly considered topics at these executive sessions included discussion of the Madison water project, softball fields and concessions, hiring of a search firm to find a replacement for the City Administrator, financial ramifications of County Commissioner actions, participation in rural health care grants, taxation possibilities for economic development, additional funding for county week and pest control efforts, behavioral health issues with the local hospital, fire department funding, and on and on,” wrote the two attorneys, who have substantial experience in such matters. O’Donnell is a former city attorney for Cheyenne and Donna A. Murray is a former senior assistant attorney general, as engaged through the city of Cheyenne.
None of the topics listed above could be considered in any shape or form to qualify under the limited scope of topics allowed to be discussed in executive sessions.
“Repeatedly, the records reveal a clear and ongoing pattern of conducting regular city business in executive session,” they wrote.
The attorneys also found fault with the city’s “pre-meetings” and dinner meetings because they didn’t allow the public to attend. Those meetings have since been abandoned by the City Council.
They also found abuse of texting and group texting, the release of which started the investigation in the first place.
Unfortunately, it took only a few days before another abuse of city texting was revealed. It was almost as if council president Shay Lundvall hadn’t read the report. The texts he sent last week were innocuous, essentially asking three other council members if they’d heard complaints about something at Cam-plex and if so, reminded them that it wasn’t the City Council’s job to get involved in Cam-plex’s daily operations. Since that conversation by text included a quorum of the City Council discussing city business, it was considered a public meeting under Wyoming law, but one that no notice had been given on.
Lundvall has apologized and hopefully had learned — again — that texting and social media are not his friends.
The insignificance of the subject should not overweigh the significance of the abuse. Ignorance of the law is no excuse when one is a public official. It is their responsibility before they run for office and certainly after they’re elected to follow the law that protects the people they represent from abuses of power. That’s the entire reason for the Open Meetings Law and the Public Records Act.
The lessons provided by the report should not be limited to the City Council, which despite Lundvall’s error, seems to be making good progress in openness. Several governments have dinner or breakfast meetings, usually before their regular meetings, where business is discussed much more casually, much more openly and much more in length than usually occurs during regular meetings. It begs the question of why taxpayers are paying to feed those they elect when they could eat at home, but that’s an issue for another day. What they should analyze is whether the public actually can participate in those meetings. In most cases, they cannot and the practice should be abandoned.
Old habits are hard to break. But every elected or appointed official in Campbell County and those administrators who advise them should read the report carefully and take heed.
Gillette News Record
April 9