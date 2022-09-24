The exact date is not coming to mind. But never underestimate the power of thoughts surfacing at unexpected times.
What I do remember is that around mid-February of 2002, I first walked into the Laramie Boomerang newsroom.
It was a time our community was still coping and suffering from a great deal of sorrow — Sept. 11, 2001, nationally, with the same shock as all others — and just five days afterwards, locally, when eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners had their lives abruptly taken on U.S. Highway 287.
At that tumultuous time for our community, I was in a transition for my professional life.
It was after having a solid career in corporate and franchise restaurant management. It was an enjoyable and rewarding career path, but I always knew it was not my “forever future.” I always told myself then, ‘I was 28 years old, and felt like I was approaching 58 years way too soon.’ Another story, another time.
So, for a brief couple of years, I worked excavation construction and I happened upon an advertisement posted in the Boomerang for a part-time sports writer for the weekends. I thought, there’s nothing wrong with searching for a better use of my time and more constructive productivity to become involved in the community.
It was when we had our own press machine, about 60 employees throughout the building, and there were 12 occupied desks in the newsroom.
Oh, my, how times have changed through the years.
Back then, Wyoming and Boomerang lengendary sports editor Bob Hammond, and equally respected and longtime sports editor Richard Anderson took an extraordinary chance of hiring me.
It was only about a month later when I thought about the ultimate leap of being a journalist full-time.
Really? Being paid to write stories?
It was a done deal, and it was immediate. I have former Boomerang managing editor Deb Thomsen to thank for that.
The only way my editors could bump me to full-time was to add two days of news and outdoors reporting to go with three days of (not so great and very rough) sports coverage.
It was then that many people in our community began to follow weekly fly-fishing and a hike-of-the-week columns with our graphics folks taking time out of their busy week to design map graphics of trails I explored; and many outdoors features.
During those first five years of figuring out what community journalism was all about, I also wrote about breaking news, and covered the Albany County Commissioners meetings. After those initial years, I was able to shift into sports full-time, which is always a passion I have.
Then the unexpected happened, and frankly, it’s still something that is humbly shocking.
Hammond pulled me aside to say he made me a Heisman Trophy voter for college football. I spent the next week wrapping my head around that honor and it continued for the next 16 years while being solely devoted to Boomerang sports at all levels.
I am proud to say with Hammond, Anderson, former sports editor Scott Nulph, and current WyoSports’ sports editor and longtime colleague Jeremiah Johnke in Cheyenne that we’ve taken our sports coverage to be noticed on the national scene with top-notch stories, features and regional and national awards.
It’s no secret there was a time about three years ago when I was unexpectedly by myself in the Boomerang newsroom because of unfortunate staffing circumstances. It wasn’t easy jumping back into the news side of journalism, but it greatly helped me make another life-changing decision a couple of weeks ago to become the next managing editor.
In a news story last week announcing the change, I mentioned and will again that I truly believe in our paper’s slogan of “Your Connection, Your Community.”
I spent the early years of my life constantly on the move every three-to-four years with my father’s career in the Air Force. It was a fun and exciting way to grow up. I had no idea then, or when I moved to Laramie in 1997 (for a second time after graduating from the University of Wyoming in 1992), that I would become deeply rooted in a community.
I truly want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone, and the list is long, who embraced and warmly included me within the Gem City of the Plains. And especially now, as I look forward to taking on another challenge.
This connection and community hits home for me, because Laramie has become my permanent home.