Today is a notable anniversary for Wyoming, one we’d hoped would never come. It’s the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic being declared an emergency in the Cowboy State.
Like the fallout from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the pandemic has had a significant and lasting impact on our everyday lives. Terms like “social distancing,” “essential workers” and “contact tracing” have evolved to become part of our regular vocabularies and are quickly giving way to another trend: “pandemic fatigue.”
Through 24 months of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there’s one mantra we’ve held with hope, one pinpoint of light that keeps us moving forward: “return to normal.”
We pine for a return to a more simple time just a couple years ago when we never thought about making sure we have a face mask handy in case we’re asked to put it on and when our greatest health care concern was the annual flu season.
At times tempers have flared and boiled over as passionate people clash over personal freedoms and an individual’s responsibility to look out for others. It’s been politicized and even played a major role in the last presidential election.
What history and these past two years of constantly having the virus looming over our shoulders also has taught us is that no matter how desperately we want a return to normal, it’s unlikely to happen.
As with 9/11, COVID has changed our culture. We’ll now always be watchful for the next variant or potential pandemic. And while we may not be vigilant about wearing face masks or keeping our social distance, it’s become part of our subconscious. We take a step back in line at the grocery store without thinking about it and there’s always a face mask somewhere we can quickly get at it.
As depressing it may be to realize there is no return to our pre-pandemic ignorance, even more sobering is the human toll COVID has taken these past two years, even in a sparsely populated Wyoming that’s been impacted to a lesser degree than other areas.
When Gov. Mark Gordon issued his executive order declaring a pandemic emergency, there was one confirmed case in the state. As of Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Health reports there have been 122,807 confirmed cases (8,328 in Albany County).
A main complaint we’ve heard throughout the pandemic is that it’s been overblown and not the emergency our public health officials have maintained. That it’s rarely fatal is often cited as a defense for this argument.
Consider this: Since March 13, 2020, the deaths of 1,749 Wyoming residents have been attributed to COVID-19, including 47 in Albany County. Over that same time period, there have been 240 fatalities on state highways, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation statistics.
That means since the pandemic was declared here, 7.25 times as many people have died from the virus than have been killed in vehicle crashes. If instead of a pandemic we had an increase to 1,749 highway fatalities, there would be no resistance as we desperately pressure local and state authorities to do everything possible — and even the impossible — to reverse the trend.
But somehow that’s not the case when this many people die from another source. In the end, there are 1,749 fewer Wyomingites and thousands more of their family members mourning for people who should still be here.
In the meantime, it’s difficult to move forward with purpose the longer we wait for a return to a “normal” we’ll never have again.