The sense of wonder seeing a bear in downtown Jackson is usually followed by a sense of dread that the bear isn’t long for this world.

Decades after we deduced that habituated bears are dangerous, unsecured garbage and other food sources still litter town yards and streets. Bears that eat dog food, bird seed, trash, livestock feed and picnic baskets are routinely relocated or “removed,” a kinder word for killed.

