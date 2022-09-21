The sense of wonder seeing a bear in downtown Jackson is usually followed by a sense of dread that the bear isn’t long for this world.
Decades after we deduced that habituated bears are dangerous, unsecured garbage and other food sources still litter town yards and streets. Bears that eat dog food, bird seed, trash, livestock feed and picnic baskets are routinely relocated or “removed,” a kinder word for killed.
A fed bear is usually a dead bear.
Finally, the Jackson Town Council voted Aug. 15 to create new wildlife feeding regulations that require bear-resistant trash cans in a “bear conflict zone” along the fringes of town. These rules took years to create and undoubtedly will save wild lives.
Yet the requirements don’t go into effect until April 1 and don’t cover all of town, and bears know no boundary when wandering in search of nourishment.
That means this fall, bears passing through town are still in peril. Most conflicts are reported in autumn when bears are in hyperphagia, eating as much as they can to prepare for hibernation.
On the afternoon of Sept. 6, residents watched a yearling black bear scamper down the alley behind Bin22 and along Pearl Avenue. Others reported one cruising through the public works yard and photographed one a few days earlier wandering through the Virginian Apartments near Teton County Library.
They’re hungry, they have an incredible sense of smell, and they’re smart enough to sniff out and get into whatever food sources are inadequately secured. Regardless of whether you live in one of the newly marked bear conflict zones at the fringes of town, all of Jackson is less than a mile from those zones. Bears are all around us, and in the wee hours, they’ll follow their noses to a food source. Get a latest generation bear-resistant garbage can and don’t take out your trash until the morning the trash hauler is scheduled for collection. Put away any bird feeders. Slow down and be alert for migrating animals.
Let’s continue to examine opportunities to expand best practices and local regulations that improve our ability to live sustainably with bears.