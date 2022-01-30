“You must love all that cold you’re getting,” read the text from Mom.
Was she kidding and I just missed the punchline? Why would anyone love it when temperatures drop to single digits and below zero? At one point this past week, I had to use an ice scraper on the inside of my windshield because the defroster just wasn’t getting the job done.
Mom was responding to a screenshot I texted family showing this week’s weather forecast, which includes an estimated low of minus 11 on Wednesday. I called and she made the quip that I must love wintertime, like someone would relish lounging around on a beach. She honestly thinks I love being cold.
In hindsight, I can see how she may have come to that conclusion, however inaccurate. I like things a little cooler anyway. A perfect temperature is about 65 degrees and even my internal temperature always registers about 96 degrees, below the accepted “normal” of 98.6. And through no intentional insight or planning, I’ve lived much of my adult life in some pretty extreme cold weather.
Early in my journalism career, I took a job in Alamosa, Colorado, the heart of the San Luis Valley, a high mountain desert that frequently during the dead of winter competes for the coldest spot in the lower 48 states. It’s not uncommon in January to see temperatures at minus 20 and colder.
My early morning commute then was a 20-minute drive. One day it was so cold that, exacerbated by the wind rushing against it, my windshield cracked. Not like it would when hit by an errant rock. The glass just reached its limit to withstand the cold. It started small, then I watched (and heard: snick, snick, snick) as it inched its way across the windshield from one side to the other. Fortunately, it was low enough to not be in my line of sight.
More than a decade later I was in Alaska, where I spent seven years before moving to Wyoming. The cold in the Last Frontier is another animal altogether. It’s not just cold, it’s cold and dark. Very dark, for a very long time. Minus 20 is considered “normal,” while “cold” set in around minus 30. The coldest I remember being out in was minus 41.
It gets so cold there that your tires freeze flat where they rest on the ground while parked. When you get moving, it’s like driving over railroad tracks as the tires thump away until they heat up enough through rolling friction to round out again.
Then there’s Wyoming. In going on a decade here, I’ve learned that while nothing tops Alaska in the dead of winter for registering cold on the thermometer, the Cowboy State has it beat in one area: wind chill. Being outside when it’s minus 20 with no wind feels much warmer than being outside when it’s only minus 3, but feels like minus 20 with the wind chill.
So, Mom, it’s not that I love the cold, and even if I did that doesn’t mean the colder the better. I’d argue that I’m just overall a cool dude if I didn’t know how absurd that is to believe. I’m not. I’m a nerd, and as the years pass an increasingly older nerd.
But I think I’ve had enough varied experience to know cold, and while this recent stretch of Wyoming winter has been chilly, it’s been far from “cold.”
In the spirit of sharing, here are my:
Top 10 things learned living in cold climates
10. Using a cold-weather antifreeze is not a substitute for having a block heater. Plugging in is the best thing you can do for your vehicle when it’s cold out.
9. There is no amount of layering or bundling up that can truly keep you warm when covering a sled dog race in sub-zero temperatures on a glacier.
8. When you shave your head, there’s no pain that compares (at least for a man) than getting caught out in the cold without a hat. Nothing, that is, except for the 10 minutes after getting out of the cold and your nearly frostbitten scalp starts to warm up.
7. When it’s bright and sunny out during a deep freeze it just feels much warmer.
6. Always blow your nose before going out in extreme cold.
5. There is no threshold too cold for people in Alaska to not eat ice cream. Even when it’s minus 30, ice cream shops do great business.
4. There’s nothing better than coming home on a cold day to the smell of the chicken soup you put in the slow cooker that morning.
3. You don’t have to break the bank paying huge electricity bills. Close vents in rooms you don’t use and close the doors. Also, putting plastic barriers over windows makes a significant difference and doesn’t cost much.
2. Don’t ask how I learned this, but put a banana outside when it’s really cold. It’ll freeze solid and you can hammer a nail with it.
1. It should be legal to kill people for asking, “Cold enough for ya?”