For all of the silly pieces of legislation floated at the Legislature this year, the most nonsensical was the bill that would have forced teachers to list every piece of material they used for their daily lessons.
Wyoming is fortunate that the bill ultimately failed. Its approval by the Senate before its final rejection in a House committee, though, indicates that it likely isn’t dead forever.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Ogden Driskill, who represents Campbell, Crook and Weston counties, was supposed to be about transparency, but it really wasn’t. What it was about was trying to control what some people view as something that can’t be trusted. And ultimately, it displayed a profound lack of faith in our ability as parents.
Making teachers waste time each day to list every resource they use is nonsense. Supposedly, those lists would be made so that parents could comb through them and see if they agreed with the content — something that only a handful would consistently take the time to do. Those same parents already have the opportunity to spend time in the classroom if they’re really worried about what their children are taught.
What they’re really afraid of is that their children might be exposed to something that they as parents don’t condone, whether it’s culture, ideology, political beliefs, swear words or the birds and the bees — all of which kids teach kids on the playground each and every day.
Their lack of trust in our school districts shows lack of faith in their children and especially in their own parenting skills. From the day a child is born, his primary teachers are his parents. They are essentially the only teachers for five years, and then they allow another teacher to take over for seven hours a day for nine months. All the other hours of the day and all of the other days of the year, the child learns from his parents.
For generations, children have readily told their parents what they learned at school — all done without teachers making lists and parents combing through them.
The bill reflects a larger issue confronting the country. Many Americans are showing a profound lack of trust in everything — our government, our economic system, our leaders, our faiths, our cultures, each other. It could stem from Generation X’s cynicism of any institution, which follows generations who thought they could save the world through those same institutions. The clash of those cultures is felt daily.
One of those institutions, evidently, is schools. Critical race theory became a hot-button topic in Wyoming without one shred of evidence that it was being taught. Then everything — and mostly everyone – in schools became suspect in a knee-jerk reaction to the latest manufactured scare.
Before the next legislative session rolls around, it behooves us to convince legislators that teachers’ time is much better spent on one-on-one teaching with our children rather than list making.
It’s unnecessary in Wyoming because those who want access to what their children are taught already have it. If an open invitation into classrooms isn’t enough openness for them, we’d suggest they homeschool their children so that they have the total control that they desire.
Gillette News Record
March 12