Sitting next to one another before a live audience Tuesday evening, Rep. Liz Cheney and Nick Penniman agreed on some things (voter ID) and cordially agreed to disagree on others (ranked-choice voting, and publicly funded campaigns). And that was the remarkable thing. Their civil tone and principled exchange sucked all of the vitriol out of the room.
Penniman, co-founder of Issue One, a nonprofit that has advocated for voting rights legislation, pushed for more voter choice and more diversity in political parties. Cheney pushed back, warning about federal overreach diluting the power of the people to decide who represents them. But both heartily agreed that our democracy depends on people demanding honesty, respecting the rule of law and voting.
Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our republic. Eligible citizens are constitutionally guaranteed equal civil rights to register for and cast ballots. When these voters head to the polls, they should cast their ballots without suppression, intimidation or obstacles. Each vote needs to be counted equally, and the ultimate election results must reflect the actual vote totals without interference.
At such a historic moment, however you feel about Cheney, she’s at the center of the conversation focused on our Constitution. As Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House, she’s rightly bucking her own party and risking defeat this year by serving on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Americans embracing false reports that the 2020 election was stolen continue to shake the foundations of our consitutional republic.
In recent years, social isolation has increased, while anonymous online exchanges have exploded. Often these digital debates fueled by tilted online algorithms devolve into attention-seeking diatribes with no rules for civil engagement and no intention of sticking to facts. Some commenters ratchet up the rhetoric just to see how many people they can anger enough to get them to “rage quit” the conversation.
Countering that trend, we need to foster civil conversations about a once academic and now charged topic: the U.S. Constitution.
Let’s keep this meaningful and genial dialogue going because our fragile democracy — a beacon for the globe — depends on it.