Life was supposed to get back to normal in 2021, and in many ways it did. Businesses weren’t closed, schools were in session, mask mandates disappeared and public gatherings resumed.
But behind all the normality was a dark specter. People were angry about everything, it seemed, and the polarization of the country didn’t ebb. If that’s the new normal going into 2022 and beyond, then the country — and the county, for that matter — will suffer. It’s that simple. We move forward when we find reasons to agree. We stagnate or fall behind when we don’t.
We also move forward when we face real problems, and we fall behind listening to the limited agendas of zealots.
The state Legislature is an example. It continues to waste time on issues like election fraud (when Wyoming has none) and primary election voting rules (when existing laws have worked fine for 100 years). Instead, any efforts to address the state’s real problems — the school funding model, declining tax revenues, state roads and highways in disrepair, an antiquated tax structure, growing mental health issues and stagnate economic development — are turned away. The state can only kick the can down the road for so long before that can turns into an IED and destroys everything in its midst.
Locally, the agenda of a few caused turmoil over things that typically don’t attract much attention, much less the enmity that they’ve received — things like off-track betting, the library, public health efforts and entertainment.
In the meantime, Wyoming showed the slowest growth in the region last year. While Idaho, Utah and Montana showed robust growth, Wyoming lagged behind. As the mineral industry continues to retract, the state desperately needs an influx of other businesses or industry to replace that. Yet the inability to take meaningful action at the state or local level, and the rancor displayed at all levels turns off potential industry.
In 2022, a return to civility would go a long way in turning the tide, but it likely would be a short-kept resolution for the new year.
It’s worth noting that there are 130 fewer of us in Campbell County as we begin 2022. Thirty-one residents died in 2020 from COVID-related illnesses; 99 more died in 2021. In 2022, we hope the number is zero. The virus already has taken too much from us.
There are things we can hope for in 2022. We begin the year still under the shadow of another COVID-19 variant. We can hope that it dissipates quickly, and we can hope that there are no more. We also can hope that more people see the light and get vaccinated so the number of cases drop.
More civility and less COVID are what’s needed in 2022 to more fully get back to what feels like normal.
Gillette News Record
Jan. 1