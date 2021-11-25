Thanksgiving is a time people are asked to give thanks for what they have, yet for a number of Sweetwater County residents, there is a lot they’re making due without.
During the winter months, the Sweetwater County Food Bank sees more people seeking its services than other times of year.
While the reasons for food shortages vary with the individuals who visit the food bank, the fact remains there are many who need help during this time of year.
Please consider donating to the food bank to help our neighbors out. Cash donations can go a long way for the food bank, as it is able to purchase food at a lower cost than people can at the grocery stores. Residents can mail a check to the food bank and even use Paypal to donate through the food bank’s website. However, that doesn’t mean food donations are out of the question.
The food bank also accepts non-perishable foods like canned food and dry, packaged items and can accept perishable items like meat, so long as it has been professionally packaged, as well as frozen and refrigerated food and dairy items. Beyond food, there is a demand for other goods such as diapers and formula, children’s books, and hygiene items like toothpaste and soaps, and the food bank accepts donations of those goods as well.
Winter in Sweetwater County can be a harsh time for people, but working together, we can ensure less-fortunate residents can look forward to having the food and personal care items they need to weather the winter months.