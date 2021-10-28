Campbell County commissioners were wrong to stop public comment at their meeting last week. It is their job to listen.
The anti-library group also is wrong to constantly disrupt normal meetings and to continually harass public officials once their point has been made. What they have done is make it hard for anyone else to speak on another topic.
What also is wrong is that we find ourselves embroiled in such uncivil discourse. When two deputies must attend county commission meetings to keep the peace, it is not only a waste of taxpayer money, it is a tragic statement about our county and our country today.
If it weren’t so tragic, it almost could be likened to a standoff at an elementary school playground. Here’s an example:
On Tuesday, anti-library activist Kevin Bennett refused to follow the chairman’s admonitions about not speaking out and interrupting the meeting. He was asked to leave with the help of deputies.
“They’re welcome to take me out,” Bennett said.
When a deputy asked Bennett to stand up, Bennett said, “My legs are so tired. … My legs are so tired.”
A 10-year-old couldn’t have play-acted it better.
We feel for the commissioners, the library board, the school board, the city council, the cemetery board and the hospital board who have been targeted for one thing or another over the last two summers of our discontent. The unruly behavior of the mob challenges the basic notion of courtesy that boards have historically provided those who speak to them, and for those who speak to the boards.
Their tactics are part guerrilla warfare, part heavy artillery. If the tables had been turned and those same tactics were used by a Black Lives Matter group, these same protesters would have been outraged.
It hasn’t been pretty. But nor so is the notion that people are now not publicly allowed to speak to their elected officials. Commissioners clarify that they’ll be happy to hear from people in person or in written form. They’re just done with the “bullying” coming from the anti-library group, who evidently have taken their cues from — and support from — a national hate group.
Much as we dislike what they have to say, cutting off public comment is the wrong approach. It just fans the flames of what they have felt was injustice.
Even if we disagree with the commission’s choice, they and other public officials have the law behind them. Under the Wyoming Open Meetings law, those who willfully disrupt a meeting can be removed.
Ironically, public officials have spent countless hours in public meetings empty of any public, having public hearings where they unsuccessfully beg for any public comment, and in meetings where important things like spending $30 million on a power plant are approved with nary a ripple.
There are things that people should be commenting on, but it isn’t a manufactured crisis at the library engineered by the self-righteous supposedly to protect children when in reality it is to bolster their personal beliefs.
Scott Clem, a former legislator whose legislative career was blessedly short, said the commission’s action to limit comment is evidence of a tyranny. That’s just silly. It came after a very democratic action: a 3-2 vote in favor of abandoning the public comment period for now.
He’s confusing tyranny with democracy. It’s just that in this crazy, mixed up, it’s-my-way-or-the-highway times, any vote that doesn’t go your way becomes a tyrannical act.
Clem and the others who pretend to understand the Constitution and government should take note: The opposite of tyranny is anarchy where no one follows the rules and political disorder feeds the chaos. Given the tenor of the past few meetings with the anti-library group, that may not be far off.
But stifling their comments will only aid them in their misguided endeavor. Let them talk. Let others speak against them, even if they’re sick and tired of doing so.
That’s the mark of a democracy.
Gillette News Record
Oct. 9