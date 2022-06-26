Jack Edmonds and Earl Grey Smith never met. In fact, they weren’t even of the same generation.
Yet something they had in common brought their sons together one Memorial Day at a Wyoming cemetery. Both were there to remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice as U.S. soldiers fighting for freedom around the globe.
Edmonds was an Air Force veteran who is buried near the top of the hill in the old part of the cemetery, and his son was the cemetery’s sexton, or caretaker. It was Darin Edmonds’ job to make sure all the graves in the sprawling grounds, especially the nearly 900 belonging to veterans, were meticulously cared for.
Smith was 24 and the bombardier for a B-24 in World War II. He and his crew were killed when their troop transport was shot down over the English Channel in 1944. At least that’s been the assumption for the past 78 years. The transport was never found.
Nearly eight decades later, Smith’s grandson and Darin Edmonds reflected on the importance of military service to their families and communities all over the United States.
For Darin, that manifests as a special patriotic pride in taking care of the graves of his father and other local veterans.
“It makes me proud for the service that my dad did,” he said. “That generation, you either enlisted or you were drafted. It was part of your life — you served. He was always proud of his service, and to him being a vet meant something.”
Smith’s grandson grew up with stories about how his grandfather died fighting for freedom with his Greatest Generation brothers. His father also served in both the Army and Air Force reserves and even after the military spent years volunteering with the local ambulance corps, putting to work the medical skills he learned.
In the same way many military veterans downplay their service as simply doing their duty, Darin said his cemetery is no different from thousands of others. Cemeteries in every city and town, large and small, are the final resting places for veterans.
And for caretakers like the younger Edmonds, patriotic holidays are particularly important, and none more than Memorial Day, which he said “is our biggest day of the year.”
At his cemetery, every one of the nearly 900 graves of military veterans also is marked with a white cross, each of which is hand-cleaned. Edmonds also volunteers with the local Boy Scouts, who come in before Memorial Day and attach copies of the famous military poem “In Flanders Field” to the crosses.
Then, when the American Legion and other volunteers come in and place hundreds of American flags at veterans’ graves, “It gives you a great sense of pride when you see that many flags,” he said. “There are that many stories from that many people, and all of them served.”
For John Nulle, a Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War, the effort to show respect for veterans by maintaining their final resting place didn’t go unnoticed.
“They do an excellent job of maintaining this cemetery,” he said. “My parents are buried here, so it means a lot to me.”
Nulle’s father Robert also was a veteran. He was with the 8th Army Air Corps in World War II.
“He hit the beaches in Normandy on the second day,” he said.
One time, his father was part of a detail to retrieve equipment and ended up west of Berlin behind the Russian lines. “Boy, he said he was scared of that,” Nulle said.
Every grave of a United States military veteran represents a story. As important as those millions of stories are in establishing and strengthening the greatest nation on the planet is telling those stories.
The only catch is the stories have to be told. That’s often not a pleasant or welcome ask for many veterans, especially those who’ve seen combat. In fact, they’ll tell you they spend the rest of their lives trying to forget some of the horrors and atrocities they’ve seen.
That’s also the most important reason for families to preserve these stories, piece by piece over time if they have to. Because the only thing worse than allowing these stories of patriotism, camaraderie and sacrifice to pass from history is forgetting altogether so that future generations of veterans have to carry similar memories they also won’t want to share.
On this not-so-distant Memorial Day, Darin Edmonds and Earl Gray Smith’s grandson talked about those memories and stories. They pondered how many of the nearly 900 graves surrounding them also were the final resting places for important pieces of our national puzzle that are lost forever.
In the end, that’s why Earl Gray Smith’s grandson wrote this column. Perhaps one day someone from a future generation of my family will find an old, yellowed clipping of it and seek out our family’s other stories.