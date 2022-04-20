The recent policy update by Teton County administration to limit telework options to a maximum of one day per week for all employees is shortsighted. During a time of major labor shortages, this kind of binary thinking is outdated. If there were ever a time to create more flexibility across government employees, it’s now and into the future.
Throughout the pandemic, employers and employees had to get creative in finding ways to adapt from traditional in-person office settings. There will always be jobs that must be done in person, while others can be done effectively from an entirely remote workplace (often the home office). Then there are hybrid roles, which can include some collaborative work in the office and some remote work.
Jackson Hole has a large number of retail and service industry jobs. Many important tasks require an employee to appear in person. Most community needs are served by in-person workers who provide law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. Streets and highways are plowed, store shelves are stocked, and all those boxes that land on your front step or at the post office are delivered by hand, by hard-working humans. We are grateful for the dedicated people who make our valley tick, in person.
But there are plenty of roles that indeed can be done in a remote or hybrid workplace. Technology and expansion of high-speed internet service have unlocked a rapid progression of possibilities throughout the area. Collaboration is almost always best done in person, but the next best thing is via video or phone call.
Residents bemoan the “Zoom town” trend where local housing is increasingly occupied by people who work outside the valley. We have to be flexible enough to flip the script by allowing remote work in Jackson businesses and government roles.
Demanding employees work from offices — when tasks can be done remotely — can compound our housing crisis and add commuter traffic to local highways. A new county funded study shows employees pay $6,300 and $10,260 a year to commute from Teton County, Idaho, and northern Lincoln County, respectively. Another new study, the Housing Nexus Study [see story 2A], shows that newly built office space adds the highest density of new households needing somewhere to live among five commercial land uses studied.
When employers empathize with their staff’s desire or need to work remotely, a higher level of trust and accountability is required. With clear and consistent communication between coworkers and managers, much can be accomplished without sharing air in the workplace. If you’re an employer, ask what your employees need to be successful at work, whether it’s in person or completing tasks that can be done at different locations and times. If you’re an employee, collaborate with a manager to find better ways to be efficient and productive, whether in the office or remote. The future of work may require more flexibility than anyone previously imagined.
The Teton County policy begs an important question of culture and accountability that may be lacking, and our community simply can’t afford to suffer because of poor leadership and lack of innovation. If you too are concerned, reach out to your County Commissioners. They set the policy, and are accountable to the voters and residents of Teton County.
Jackson Hole News & Guide
April 13