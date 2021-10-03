HERE’S ANOTHER sentence I never thought I’d write: While dropping off a duffel full of laundry at the laundromat a few months ago, the friendly attendant smiled wryly, went to the freezer in the back room and returned with a frozen Cornish game hen.
“Did you forget something last time?” she asked, trying with little success to suppress a chuckle.
I could tell she’d been waiting awhile to break that one out, and the humor of the situation was worth it.
Evidently, a month earlier when I dropped off some laundry on my way back into town from a trip to Denver to visit family that frozen little morsel must’ve somehow worked its way down into the laundry bag.
“That’s got to be one of the most unusual things you’ve found in somebody’s laundry, huh?” I asked, letting the absurdity of the situation outweigh the embarrassment.
“Not really,” she replied. “You’d be surprised what we find. Let’s just say this is by far NOT the most disgusting thing we’ve ever found in somebody’s bag of dirty laundry.”
That was enough for me, I didn’t want to know more. I left the game hen in their freezer for whomever wanted it. Now, if only someone would leave some scalloped potatoes, green beans and a nice pinot noir, they can round out the meal.
IT’S BEEN MORE THAN 40 YEARS, but I’ve finally proven to my mother that I wasn’t lying when denying the numerous calls home from my junior high school claiming I was either failing or not attending classes.
It started in the 1981-82 school year when I was a seventh-grader at Northeast Junior High School in Northglenn, Colorado (a suburb of Denver). At least once a week — and sometimes more — I’d walk through the door after school to find Mom scowling, arms crossed.
“Have fun at school today?” she’d ask, or something to that effect.
Sure, it was OK, I guess.
Then she’d ask what I learned in such-and-such class, to which I would answer that I didn’t know. I wasn’t in that class.
“Don’t lie to me!” she’d say. “The school called and told me how you haven’t been to class all week and are failing!”
Another time, she asked if I enjoyed my time in detention, that the school had called again. And again I denied either misbehaving in school or having to serve detention.
This is where my penchant for being somewhat of a prankster who pushed the limits of staying within the bounds of good behavior didn’t really work in my favor. While I was never top of my class, I was never a true troublemaker either.
But try being 13 and convincing your parents who have seen too much of my mischievous side that I didn’t do the deed, especially when your teachers and school administrators are insisting you did.
Anyway, after a few weeks of this I finally convinced Mom to call the school and check out the reports.
Seems there was another Greg Johnson a couple years ahead in the ninth grade, and we were getting the calls meant for his mother.
The other Greg Johnson and I never met, but for the rest of that term the school couldn’t figure out how to call the correct home. I always wondered if there were times when I really deserved to get a call and it went to his mother instead.
FAST FORWARD about 35 years. I was reading comments on a Facebook thread about my old junior high school, and there he was.
The other Greg Johnson.
He commented, said he attended form 1980-82.
I responded, jokingly telling him he owed my Mom a belated apology. He said that he, too, had always heard around school about another Greg Johnson, then playfully offered to talk to Mom and “square things away.”
HOW DARE THE CITY OF LARAMIE Public Works Department be so on the ball and attentive to road repair?
Since moving in less than six weeks ago, getting in and out of my parking lot from the street has been like navigating a minefield of potholes. Miss one and another was there, all the way in front of the complex.
And this whole time so far I had been intending to snap some photos of the potholes and put them in the newspaper, the first “Potholes of the Week.” I would solicit readers to follow up with their own pesky potholes and see how far it would run.
When I came home from work the other night, the ride was smooth and straight. The city had been out and not only filled in the potholes, they paved over the entire stretch of road.
So instead of poking a little fun at the condition of some our Laramie streets, I say kudos to the city for paying attention and fixing them.
Without the Pothole of the Week, however, I’ll have to find something else to encourage reader participation. One reader thinks the giant head in West Laramie looks like President Joe Biden. Who do you think it resembles?