The leadership in the state Republican Party is showing once again that it has abandoned any notion of appealing to a variety of voters, and instead is clinging to far-right leanings.
At the recent quarterly meeting of the GOP’s Central Committee in Buffalo, the party considered three recent instances of bad behavior involving:
- Troy Bray of Park County. He’s the precinct committeeman who wrote a letter to state Sen. Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne, telling her “F--- you C---” and essentially encouraged her to kill herself. “If I were as despicable a person as you, I would kill myself to rid the world of myself,” he wrote in an email.
- Rep. Steve Harshman of Natrona County. The former Speaker of the House caught on a hot mic during the recent special session calling fellow Natrona County legislator Chuck Gray “little f.”
- Sen. Larry Hicks of Baggs. He gave his opinion via email to Steven Bray, who he mistook for Troy Bray, the misogynist from Park County. Hicks responded to an email from Steve Bray: “Please remove me from your email list. Given your pass (sic) history of obscenity laced unwanted attacks on members of the legislature there is absolutely nothing of any value that you have to say that I am interested in hearing. I do not represent you and I sure as hell do not have any respect for your past despicable behavior.”
According to reports from the Casper Star-Tribune, the Laramie County GOP introduced a resolution to censure Troy Bray for his email to Nethercott
“Those statements are something that we, as a Republican Party, need to address and need to say that we do not condone another individual stating that ‘If I were as despicable a person as you, I would kill myself to rid myself to rid the world of myself’ given what is happening in our state and our suicide problem right now,” said Ben Sherman, state committeeman for the Laramie GOP, referring to Wyoming’s continually high suicide rate.
So what did the esteemed Republican central committee do? They voted to remove Bray’s name from the resolution and instead added the names of Harshman and Hicks choosing to strongly condemn them over a censure.
If the point was to ensure that one Republican doesn’t criticize another, they failed miserably. The state Republican Party threw two of their elected representatives under the bus and by absence of action against Bray, condoned his behavior.
None of the three in question showed exemplary behavior. When the world was a saner place, people could disagree politely. One used to need a thick skin. Rhinoceros hide isn’t strong enough today.
Harshman shouldn’t have cursed. Bray should have shut up, and Hicks should have not responded, even though his response doesn’t seem like too much to get upset about since Steve Bray doesn’t live in his district.
The state Republican Party needs to find a bigger tent. That was the point of a letter sent by the Campbell County Republican Party three weeks ago when it sent a letter to the state leadership.
The letter called out the Wyoming GOP for being inconsistent when it comes to disciplining elected officials.
“We are concerned the Wyoming Republican Party’s misogynistic actions are calculated to keep women out of Wyoming politics,” the letter reads.
The party never responded, which was regarded as a slap in the face since it came from the GOP from the county with the third largest population in the state.
The lack of action against Troy Bray even at that point raised eyebrows among those particularly sensitive to his use of the C-word to a female state Senate, and a well-regarded one. The word is never appropriate.
Instead, Dave Holland of Crook County blamed the incident on Nethercott, saying she released the email. She didn’t — at least according to the Star-Tribune, which first reported on the incident. When Holland blamed the victim, it was reminiscent of what happened to rape victims decades ago when they were blamed for the violence against them.
And the Hicks’ brouhaha developed only because Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, evidently anxious for any rancor-causing publicity to aid his failing U.S. House campaign, released it to the entire Legislature.
We understand the concept of divide and conquer, but these actions by the state Republican Party do little to advance the Republican Party in Wyoming. They just enable more bad behavior.
“Clearly, there’s a different moral imperative applied to the different cases,” Hicks told the Star-Tribune of his email and Bray’s email. “I do believe that the people in the state of Wyoming will figure that one out for themselves. It also diminishes the importance and the belief of the party itself when there’s gross inconsistencies.”
We hope people figure it out. It has gone beyond ridiculousness.
Gillette News Record
Nov. 20