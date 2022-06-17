The recent mass shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school was nothing short of a horrible tragedy.
The killing has Wyoming state lawmakers, along with the rest of the nation, engaged again in gun policy talks.
We agree steps must be taken to attempt to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. However, stricter gun control laws are not the solution. Criminals and those who wish to commit evil acts will get their hands on firearms no matter what gun laws prohibit. Tightening gun laws may make it a bit more difficult to commit heinous acts, but they are not going to prevent them.
Curbing violent crime, locking up repeat offenders and finding ways to identify and keep mentally disturbed individuals from doing harm to innocent individuals and themselves will prove more beneficial than passing gun laws that criminals will ignore.
United States cities with the highest rates of violent crime and gun-related deaths such as Detroit and Chicago have some of the toughest gun laws in place already. The laws don’t stop the violence.
Instead of simply outlawing one type of firearm or raising the age for purchase of a gun, issues such as drug use and parental neglect need to be addressed.
“Red flag” laws that allow police to ask a judge to temporarily bar dangerous individuals from possessing or purchasing a firearm can be helpful if they can be enforced.
School security measures such as locked doors and armed security guards are increasingly becoming a necessity.
We agree with what Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said in a statement last week, “The focus should be on better protecting our children, securing our schools and keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill. We must also find a better way to identify troubled individuals early so we can prevent tragedies like this one from happening.”
Investments in school safety initiatives and mental health services will do a great deal more to lessening the chance of another Uvalde tragedy than passing a more restrictive gun law that criminals and those who wish to do evil will simply ignore.