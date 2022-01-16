What would former President Donald Trump have to do to move his base supporters to finally concede his threat to our democracy?
This is a question I’ve been asking myself since the Trumpinator announced his candidacy for commander in chief and almost immediately was exposed bragging about sexually assaulting women. Then his four years in office were an exercise in narcissism that escalated into “The Big Lie” and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Through it all, The Donald’s loyal base continues to wear blinders, believing that he’s making America great again. What level of low, depraved, immoral or just plain unhinged behavior would be enough to finally cross the line?
The disgusting — although sadly not surprising — truth is that for many, there is no line in the sand. Every time Trump digs the well a little deeper, they’re always there to let down a little more rope. Unfortunately, some of those at the front of the line holding that rope are the dozens of Republicans in Congress who know No. 45 is at best borderline insane and at worst a traitor who attempted a coup.
Seems integrity and honesty are traits that, once highly valued by American voters, simply don’t matter anymore. We’ve gone from holding integrity so dearly we affectionately remember President Lincoln as “Honest Abe” to President Bill Clinton splitting hairs so finely he had to try and quantify the meaning of “is.”
I first wrote about this seemingly nonexistent GOP threshold year ago when only 10 Republicans had enough integrity to put principle ahead of politics and vote to impeach Trump (for a second time). It’s truly distressing to see that flat-out treason, sedition and instigating the death of American citizens at the hands of other American citizens at the U.S. Capitol hasn’t been enough to sway many Trump zealots.
There’s no better example of our president lacking a moral compass than his response to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, which again is taking center stage on Capitol Hill as the U.S. House Select Committee continues its investigation of the former president’s behavior and actions surrounding the insurrection.
After inflaming his followers to march on the Capitol, Trump retreated and watched silently for hours — and according to multiple insider reports, gleefully — as the out-of-control mob breached the halls of American democracy.
His belated and milquetoast public response was to tell the mob that “we love you” and that “you’re very special.”
In Wyoming, we have a unique seat in this political theater. With more than 70% support from Cowboy State voters, we’re a stronghold of Trump support.
And it’s easy to understand why he resonates so deeply with many conservatives. Not only did he represent a desperately wanted change from the Obama administration, his no-nonsense, non-political approach was, at first, refreshing. That he staunchly supports coal, oil and natural gas made Trump seem the obvious preference for energy-dependent Wyoming.
By now, anyone still reading will have come to the conclusion I’m a left-wing tree-hugger who hates anything Republican. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. I’m an anti-Trump conservative.
Of course, it doesn’t help Trump’s case that he’s waged war on the First Amendment and American journalism — my passion and profession for the past three decades — as “fake” to the point of discrediting history’s most open and independent form of government checks and balances.
I was raised conservative and have spent most my adult life proudly proclaiming a conservative bent. While I officially register as Independent, for the 30 years writing newspaper columns and editorials, I have voiced support for the Second Amendment, championed private property rights and have been on the front lines covering the devastating impact of the “war on coal.”
Unfortunately, Trump’s ability to erode our democratic process seems as devastating now as when he was president. We’ve more than turned a corner from concerning to alarming at the angry, militant and violent bent of the ultra-right movement.
It’s not enough to be a conservative or Republican anymore, you have to foster the most radical right views. Anything less is unacceptable.
What the Trump crowd is pushing isn’t conservatism. It’s sedition, lock-step obedience and intolerance for anyone not as radical as themselves.
It’s also dangerous and frightening.
Which again raises the question, where is the line Trump has to cross for his supporters to say enough is enough?
For U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, it came Jan. 6, 2021.
Cheney was a firm Trump supporter in the beginning, something I heard firsthand in many one-on-one interviews with her before and after the 2016 election. Then, she was 100% behind the president no matter the scandal of the day making headlines.
That she led a small cadre of 10 House Republicans in voting to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time in his term was a complete 180-degree turn.
Her reward with many Wyoming conservatives isn’t respect for being one of the few to recognize there is a line, and Trump crossed it. Instead, she’s the traitor for not blindly following an amoral narcissist whose repeated lies about election fraud border on delusional and threaten the foundation of our democracy.
I’m far from being a Cheney cheerleader, but her public and out-front stance on Trump’s impeachment shows that at least one Republican is willing to put the Constitution and doing what’s right ahead of party politics.
It’s also truly sad and alarming that so few followed suit and that finally standing up to Trump comes too late for those who died as a result of the assault on the Capitol.