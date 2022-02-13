I think it comes from Papa, my grandfather on Mom’s side.
He not only would think outside the box, he’d redesign the box. After retiring from his career at Union Pacific Railroad, Papa really went to work inventing things and improving products. Many would fail, but some were successful and he’d sell the patents and move on to his next big thing.
During one visit when I was about 10, I had a bicycle tire that had a slow leak, so I had to constantly stop to pump it up. Papa noticed, and a few weeks after his visit I got a package in the mail. It was a prototype for a new tubeless bicycle tire that never needed air.
Papa was one of those rare breeds who didn’t see things for what they are, but for what they could be.
When Nana, his wife of 50-plus years, was having lower back trouble, he invented a seat cushion with a hole cut out in the back so her spine could “float” without any pressure on it when she sat. He got a patent on the design, which he called the “Tush Cush,” then sold it to a medical supply company. I see these types of cushions all over these days and know it was Papa’s idea first.
He even developed new and inventive ways for casino patrons to play blackjack and keno. If you’re ever in South Dakota and see a “double-action blackjack” table layout, that was Papa’s idea.
SO MAYBE IT’S NOT too much of a stretch that I also have an idea once in awhile. Unlike Papa, however, I’ve never followed through on any of them. Most I just chalk up to being silly notions more for my personal amusement than the betterment of humankind.
But there have been a couple of notable exceptions.
As a freshman in college about — holy cow! — 35 years ago, I had an idea for candles with scents that appeal to men.
My girlfriend at the time sold scented candles part-time, so there was always something cloyingly perfumey wafting through the air. And they all had names like “cantaloupe vanilla sunrise” or “springtime garden party.”
I wanted manly candles with scents like bacon, new car, leather and grease monkey garage.
I loved the idea, but nobody else did, so it just faded away.
Then about 20 years later, I saw a story in Time magazine about Hart Main, then a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Ohio who “invented” a line of candles for men, called Mancans. I have to admit, that’s a better name than the “Mandles” I had thought up years before.
His invention not only earned him national attention, his company put him through college and spawned a line for women called Shecans. The manly scents he made includes campfire, cigar, gunpowder, Memphis barbecue and sawdust.
He even has one that supposedly smells like Santa’s beard. Have to admit, I don’t really see the appeal of that one.
Then there was the time in the newsroom talking with a coworker who loved hot stuff, anything spicy. The spicier, the better. Myself, I’m a mustard guy. It’s my favorite condiment and a must-have for burgers, dogs and brats.
I recall entertaining the thought of combining them and creating a line of spicy mustards. There could be chipotle mustard, jalapeño mustard, sriracha mustard and even horseradish mustard.
Now many food brands that produce condiments have their own versions of the same. Another example of an idea I forgot about until I saw someone else had it and ran with it.
WHICH BRINGS US TO an idea that was both my dumbest and possibly most brilliant all at once. It’s a line of polo and dress shirts, along with ties, for men who can’t help but spill on themselves at lunchtime. Yes, I’m one of these guys.
What we need are shirts and ties that match the colors of whatever we eat for lunch, and name those colors for the foods.
For example, I may wake up in the morning and choose a polo of reddish-brown called “chili” or a yellow one called “mustard brat” or the classic red “marinara.”
This has the added benefit of also taking the guesswork out of what you’ll have for lunch that day.
The company motto could be “if you wear what you eat, eat what you wear.”
Now, if only those shirts could also smell like those foods …