It is encouraging to learn the Cody Auditorium will receive the upgrades needed to once again be permitted to host events where alcohol is served.
The Cody Auditorium has been an integral part of the social scene in Cody since it was constructed in 1941.
The lack of a sprinkler system was the reason Fire Marshal Sam Wilde was prevented from allowing events to take place there.
While it is exciting to see the upgrades to the auditorium moving forward, the source of the funding for the work is bizarre at best. Federal COVID relief funds will be used for the upgrades.
We are grateful the money is available so the auditorium can be brought up to safety standards.
Federal COVID money will also be used by the City of Cody to pay the annual salary of two new full-time positions.
But we really question how hiring a parks maintenance worker and a police technology specialist and repairs to a facility have any connection whatsoever to COVID relief and protection.
The federal government has been throwing money at anything and everything. Unfortunately we will all be paying for that in inflation and our grandchildren will be still paying on the swelling national debt.
With all that COVID money flowing here, we wonder how much of our tax dollars are being spent to pay salaries in Alabama? Or building a skate board park in Nevada? Or constructing a dog park in Maine? None of those projects have anything to do with COVID relief.
We realize the Biden administration’s round of COVID funding from this spring had very few rules on how the money could be spent.
It’s kind of like getting a birthday card from grandma with a few dollars tucked inside.
Unfortunately, unlike the birthday gift from grandma, we are all going to be paying for this flush of money for years to come.