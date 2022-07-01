There’s a paradox. Anyone who goes to a public budget hearing knows how poorly attended they are. The problem is, because no one attends public budget hearings, no one ever realizes it.
If the budget hearing takes place and no one was there to see it, did it really happen?
The city of Gillette held its public budget hearing recently with nary a public comment. The Gillette Community College District trustees just approved their first-ever budget, to the tune of $16 million, and were met with the same crickets at the public hearing.
That public response, or lack thereof, prompted GCCD board chairman Robert Palmer to share pointed disappointment at the display of community apathy.
“I hope in the future we can do better as a public, if you have concerns, if you have suggestions, if you have constructive feedback, that you come and participate in the process,” Palmer said. “This is your local government at its best, and you need to participate in that process.”
Which brings us to the exception to the rule, which occurred less than a week after Palmer spoke out.
More than 80 people filed into the Campbell County commission chambers for Monday’s budget hearing, where the county approved $139 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
Despite the appearances, it does not seem that Palmer’s words struck as many locals as the coincidental timing may indicate.
Most of the crowd came to make a last cry against the commissioners’ decision to cut almost $42,000 in Optional 1% Sales Tax funding for the public library’s youth books and programming. Out of the 80-plus in attendance, more than 30 made public comment, both for and against. But this is not to re-litigate the commissioners’ decision, which remains petty and ill-advised.
Instead, it’s a moment to linger on the question brought on by the stark differences in turnout the county saw compared to the city and college.
Why does it take controversy for the public to care about its local government?
It’s easy to care about the process when, like with the county and the library, the process devolves into a proxy culture war. It’s much harder to care when that process boils down to a binder full of numbers, despite the implications of the finance jargon in those pages.
Breaking down those budgets is complicated. It’s reasonable to expect the average citizen to care about how tax dollars are spent. But it’s unreasonable to expect that same person to dedicate the time it takes to understanding and knowing the full budget.
That’s why the officials are elected. That’s what the high-level administrators are paid for.
The public should care, and it shouldn’t need gender politics or the tribalism of an election to stir up interest. But the public agencies aren’t without fault.
If you want the public to attend a budget hearing, try making the meeting worthwhile.
If the average person walks into a budget hearing with the best intentions of wanting to understand and give feedback on the funding in question, they’re going to need a lot more free time than the average person has.
So throw them a bone. Use plain language and make it easier for the public to understand how their dollars are being spent. It’s the role of the elected officials to understand and care about the actions they practice.
Why not stretch that into helping the public care, too?
