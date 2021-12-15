It might have been a joke, but we aren’t laughing.
Earlier last week, a 15-year-old boy indicated he was going to “shoot up” Campbell County High School. He shared the thought in a private Snapchat message that was shared with five friends.
One of those friends took it a step further. This friend, 17, took a screenshot of the message, blurred out the 15-year-old’s information and edited the message to make his own threat of violence at the school, according to Gillette police.
He shared that message with 130 people, at least one of whom contacted school authorities and police.
The boys told police that they were just trying to be funny and didn’t mean to cause harm.
Sorry, boys, but there are just some things you don’t joke about. And while they weren’t intended to cause harm, fake threats do. Just like Chicken Little and the sky is falling, fake threats make people less likely to believe them when a real incident comes along.
It’s even less funny considering that last week, a 12-year-old student at Twin Spruce Junior High made threats toward students and teachers at the school. She even had a list of people she intended to harm. The principal found out and contacted police.
And let’s not forget that we just passed the three-year anniversary of what could have been a deadly school shooting at Sage Valley Junior High when a 14-year-old student took guns to school with the intention of killing people. Whether Dale Warner actually would have done so we will thankfully never know. We avoided tragedy because of the quick thinking of a student who notified authorities of the danger and because of the quick actions by the school principal to confront Warner and confiscate his guns.
It was sobering for the community in 2018 to realize that the tragic school shootings that happened somewhere else actually could have happened here.
But evidently not sobering enough for the two students who might have been at Sage Valley Junior High during that time.
The Gillette students could face charges of making terroristic threats. Since they are juveniles, their punishment will be kept private, but we hope that they learn the error of their ways. If they need help, we hope they find that, too.
It is tragic that school shootings continue. The actions of the Gillette students came in the wake of the four dead students in Oxford High School in Michigan last week. On Thursday, a 19-year-old in Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested after he, too, used social media to outline plans to take a gun to the aeronautical university he attended and shoot people on the last day before winter break.
In his apartment, police found a folding gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition — something he apparently obtained by selling his car.
He also told police the threats were a joke.
Just like in Gillette, no one’s laughing.
Gillette News Record
Dec. 11