For the first time in decades, I actually found myself a tiny bit interested in the Miss America pageant, mainly because after missing a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miss Alaska won.
I spent seven years in the Last Frontier, so found it interesting that Emma Broyles will represent the 49th state and America for the next year.
I also admit to being a little surprised that Miss America is still a thing. After the fallout of the #MeToo movement and steps forward in trying to achieve gender equality, it seems the social patience for an antiquated contest like Miss America may have finally run out.
Sure, the pageant has moved away from some of its sexist roots over the past decade, most notably eliminating the bathing suit competition. It has tried to reinvent itself as not being a beauty contest.
If that were true, however, why aren’t there contestants who fall outside the traditional image of a beauty queen? Why parade them around in evening gowns?
Still, that Miss Alaska won is pretty exciting for her and all the folks there. And contemplating the Miss America pageant and its place, I also began to realize there are many more things — radical things — organizers can do to remake the contest.
In short, despite its efforts, Miss America needs a makeover.
Organizers of the pageant have been scratching their heads for years over our waning attention and sagging TV ratings. How can we not be fascinated by America’s most talented, beautiful women and their dynamic personalities?
The contest is banking on these five ingredients to achieve success, at least by 1950s standards:
• Beautiful women
• Talent
• Beautiful women in evening gowns
• Personality
• Beautiful women (allegedly) not being judged on appearance
Who really watches the Miss America pageant for the contestants’ personalities? Probably the same people who read Playboy for the articles. Can’t remember the last time I was bowled over by a candidate’s personality.
“Boy, her outlook on life is so refreshing. She wants to become a pediatrician humanitarian because she loves children and plans to eliminate world hunger.”
Puh-lease! Get rid of it. That the pageant is always televised nationally on a major network during prime time doesn’t seem to matter much in building up the event’s shrinking audience.
While eliminating the bathing suit competition was a good move, the reason all the women were made to parade around in the skimpy costumes were so judges could better evaluate their bodies on an even keel. If this was the goal, why not just put them all in identical working boots and Carhartts and judge them on that level field? Or, just stop feigning modesty and parade them around the stage naked? (Not that this would have been a far leap.)
All the sexism and stereotypes aside, my main gripe with the Miss America contest is the talent competition. Or what more accurately could be described as a colossal display of minimal talent. How many times can we hear a stirring rendition of “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow,” watch contestants tap dance their way into our hearts or sit through another exhibition of flaming baton twirling?
Let’s see some real talent. Tame a lion, lay some brick or perform exploratory surgery.
Know what talent I’d like to see? Lying. I’d love to see one of these contestants strut onto the stage in an evening gown, teeth slathered with Vaseline and rip off an incredible pack of lies.
Want to impress me? Haul some drywall, raise a barn, rebuild a small-block Chevy, arm wrestle a prison matron. If it’s a choice between Miss Texas who can keep 27 hula-hoops going at one time and Miss Rhode Island who jackhammers her way into the bank vault next door, there’s no competition.
I hope event organizers will keep these ideas in mind when planning this year’s extravaganza. In the meantime, here are my:
Top 10 Talents I’d Like To See Performed at the Miss America Pageant
10. Distance tobacco spitting
9. Mine sweeping
8. Computer hacking
7. Steroid popping (sorry, that’s a talent for the Mr. America contest)
6. Hostage negotiation
5. Cure COVID-19
4. Alligator wrestling
3. Hazardous waste removal
2. Chainsaw ice carving
1. Espionage