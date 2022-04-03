Twice a year, we go through the same ritual: Grab a ladder, step stool or sturdy chair, schlep from room to room, take the clock down from the wall, and move the minute hand clockwise or counterclockwise a full rotation.
But why? At one point, the switch from standard time to daylight saving time each spring (and the reverse in the fall) made sense. In 1918, about a year after the United States entered World War I, the goal was to save fuel by extending the amount of daylight during waking hours.
According to Michael Downing, author of “Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time,” various locations implemented the “spring forward” change through the years for a variety of reasons. Nationally, it was used again starting in 1942 and throughout WWII for the same reason it was initially implemented.
Downing also says it’s a common misconception that farmers supported the spring time change. A few years ago, he told Time magazine, “In fact, daylight saving time meant they had less time in the morning to get their milk and harvested crops to market. Some warned it was ‘taking us off God’s time.’” Soon after WWI, Congress yielded to the powerful farm lobby, and standard time returned.
It wasn’t until 1966 that Congress passed, and President Lyndon B. Johnson signed, the Uniform Time Act. For the past 56 years, most Americans – except those in Hawaii, most of Arizona and many U.S. territories – have gone through the trouble of adjusting their clocks twice a year.
It started out as six months in each time period. Outside of a short-lived experiment with year-round DST during the oil embargo of 1973-74, the amount of daylight saving time grew to seven months in 1986 and eight months in 2005.
These changes can be more than a minor nuisance. Studies have shown the switch to daylight saving time leads to “an uptick in heart problems, mood disorders and motor vehicle collisions. Furthermore, DST can cause sleep problems if circadian rhythms are not aligned with natural cycles of light and darkness. Some people also experience insomnia symptoms due to spring time changes,” according to the National Sleep Foundation.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine backed that up with a position statement in 2020 that said the country should adopt year-round standard time. According to a recent article in the Washington Post, that position was supported by more than a dozen other groups, including the National Safety Council and the National Parent Teacher Association, which fear for the safety of schoolchildren as they travel to school in the dark.
Others, though, argue that the extra evening sunlight created by making DST permanent reduces robberies; benefits the economy; reduces childhood obesity and increases overall physical fitness, and reduces energy consumption (although the savings has been estimated at 0.5% since 2008).
Which side is right? That’s not really for us to say, although the arguments seem more compelling for maintaining standard time year-round. (That’s especially true for northern states, and states on the western edges of time zones, which would face longer stretches of morning darkness.)
Regardless of whether changing our clocks is more of an annoyance or really is impacting our physical health, most of us agree it’s time to end the practice. According to a November Economist/YouGov poll, 63% of people surveyed wanted to eliminate the practice of gaining or losing an hour; 48% said they wanted permanent daylight saving time, 29% said they wanted permanent standard time and 21% had no preference.
As of this month, 28 states have considered more than 350 pieces of legislation to stop manipulating time. In the past seven years, 18 have passed bills – including Wyoming, where the Legislature voted in 2020 to make DST permanent. Gov. Mark Gordon signed it into law. The only problem: The Energy Policy Act of 2005 allows states to opt out of DST, but doesn’t allow them to adopt year-round daylight saving time.
That may be about to change, though. Just two days after the latest time change, the U.S. Senate adopted the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, a bill offered by Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. Maybe they were sleep deprived, but it took most the country by surprise when all 100 senators so quickly voted unanimously to make the change.
Now, the question is in the hands of the 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Several have said they support following the Senate’s lead, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., according to a spokesperson. But with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other more pressing issues at the moment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made no promises and gave no timeline for when the House might take up the issue.
When – or if – it does, we encourage representatives to take whatever amount of time is needed to hear from experts and reach a decision that puts safety first. And if federal lawmakers are ready to support DST, what about those states that prefer standard time? Will they be forced to go along? That needs to be considered, too.
How will all of this turn out? Time will tell. But the one thing most of us seem to agree on is it’s time to end the unnecessary trips up and down the ladder.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
March 27