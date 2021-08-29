The intersection of one’s personal freedoms and responsibility to protect and promote public health has been a busy place, with increasingly blurred guidelines over the past 18 months.
The COVID-19 pandemic began as a public health crisis, and quickly exploded into a political firestorm and an increasingly passionate and militant rallying cry both for and against wearing face coverings and vaccinations.
While Albany County’s overall numbers remain low compared to a delta variant surge happening around the United States and elsewhere in Wyoming, there’s plenty of potential for that to change with the thousands of new students who recently returned for in-person learning on campus at the University of Wyoming and thousands more back in local K-12 classrooms.
To that end, the Albany County School District 1 Board of Education has mandated mask wearing inside schools for all K-8 students and staff.
Although some have grumbled and griped about forcing kids and educators to cover up, the mandate is necessary to ensure the overall health of our student population, our families and community as a whole.
Consider the past couple of weeks, as schools across the United States have opened again to in-person learning, only to immediately shut down again because of near immediate infections and spread of COVID. So far, nearly 100,000 U.S. students who barely had time to put their new supplies in their desks are already quarantined after either getting the virus or having been exposed to it.
Another sign that back-to-school time is a critical juncture for this latest surge of the pandemic is that since classes began again, children are catching COVID at an accelerated rate, making up about 20% of all new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Making headlines this past week was one unidentified northern California teacher who was not vaccinated and decided to take her face mask off intermittently while reading aloud to her class. Even with open windows, kids wearing their masks and desks at least 6 feet apart, she managed to infect 26 other people, including 18 of her students.
Of course, those examples give both sides ammunition. Those on the side of public health point out that a disproportionate majority of those getting and spreading COVID now are people who haven’t been vaccinated and don’t pay much attention to public health recommendations. Conversely, the anti-mask/anti-vaccine folks hold up the same numbers as proof that neither work.
Fact is, both work and neither are absolute. Yes, you can catch and spread the virus if you’ve been vaccinated and/or wear a face mask, but it’s much less likely, and the symptoms are typically much more mild. And yes, a very small percentage of people who get COVID actually die from it.
Unless one of those unlucky few happens to be in your family, then consider how blurry and confusing it is to navigate that intersection.
As for our public schools, the mask mandate will expire at the end of the week if the board of education doesn’t renew and/or expand it. That could happen at 6 p.m. Wednesday during a special meeting at Laramie High School.
The board will consider extending or ending the mask rule, along with taking public input on the issue. In the meantime, enjoy having students at UW and in our local K-12 schools again, and remember that the No. 1 priority is keeping kids — and, by extension, the community — safe.