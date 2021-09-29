Time and time again, the majority of Wyoming lawmakers have failed to do what’s best for the state as a whole. Instead, they have chosen to put their own personal feelings and interests ahead of what’s best for the majority of Wyoming residents.
It happened again Sept. 14, when the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee voted not to sponsor one draft bill that called for adding a felony hate crime charge in state law and another that would have directed the Attorney General’s Office to create forms for reporting “crimes that exhibit evidence of prejudice.”
The first proposal, as amended by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, would have allowed a felony state charge to be brought against anyone who, “with the intent to intimidate or harass another person because of the other person’s race, color, sex, religion or national origin,” causes serious bodily injury to a person, or who causes property destruction of $1,000 or more.
Mr. Zwoniter’s proposal had the support of Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who co-chairs the committee, but it was opposed by Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, who called it “symbolism over substance.” He prefaced that comment with “To pass this law just so we can say, ‘Yep, we got one, check the box,’ I still think we’re going to be subject to all of the same criticisms that we’re subject to now if we pass this.”
Wrong.
While it’s true a federal hate crimes law exists, as Cara Chambers from the AG’s Division of Victim Services pointed out, state laws are important because state and county prosecutors can’t prosecute federal crimes.
And sometimes even a symbolic gesture is needed. Business leaders have told Mr. Washut and his colleagues multiple times how beneficial a hate crimes law would be to recruiting and retaining companies and workers to The Equality State.
What Mr. Washut either doesn’t understand or willfully chooses to ignore is that Wyoming’s reputation continues to suffer because we refuse to pass this law. Regardless of whether it is ever used (and we certainly hope it would never have to be), it sends a message that the state where Matthew Shepard was beaten and left for dead won’t turn and look the other way if, God forbid, something similar happened again.
Young people and the leaders of progressive companies worldwide are looking to locate in places that make strong statements in support of acceptance and diversity and against intolerance and bigotry. This includes nondiscrimination ordinances, which several Wyoming cities have passed, but the Legislature has not.
Unfortunately, this continued inaction is further distancing Wyoming from the economic opportunity many state leaders say they seek. If Wyoming is ever going to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, it’s going to have to step into the 21st century and embrace actions like passing a hate crimes law.
If Wyoming lawmakers are going to do more than pay lip service to keeping the young people raised here from leaving, they have to realize this generation won’t tolerate intolerance the way those in elected office have for generations.
Sen. Nethercott was right when she pushed back on Rep. Washut’s claim that Rep. Zwonitzer’s amendment to the hate crimes bill lacked substance.
“It’s far different that what we’ve done (in the past), and if it doesn’t satisfy some of those concerns, I’m not sure what would,” she said. “It’s probably the most we could do, and I think it’s a pretty profound amendment, quite frankly.”
Of course, the far-right wing of the Wyoming Republican Party apparently doesn’t care what Ms. Nethercott thinks, as evidenced by the crude email she received from a Park County GOP official, Troy Bray, earlier this week.
Which points to the larger problem, which we’ve addressed before, but deserves to be mentioned again. The Wyoming Republican Party has been hijacked by a group of people who seem to have no intention of doing anything but attacking those they disagree with, often in the nastiest ways possible.
We’re seeing it on social media, of course, but we’re also seeing the result of it at school board meetings, which have been halted when people got out of control. And we’re seeing it in legislative meetings, where Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne recently told Republican lawmakers they should be aware that he and other party officials are keeping track of how they vote.
This nonsense needs to stop. Reasonable, moderate Wyoming Republicans (like Mr. Zwonitzer, who pushed back against Mr. Eathorne’s comment) need to stand up and say enough is enough.
Regardless of whether the issue at hand is runoff elections, vaccine mandates or hate crimes legislation, part of what lawmakers do is set the tone for the rest of the state. And the only tone some in our current crop of legislators is setting is the obnoxious refrain of “We don’t care what you think. If you don’t like it, leave.”
We won’t stand for it anymore, and we hope you won’t either. Tell Mr. Washut, Mr. Bray, Mr. Eathorne and others like them to start doing what’s best for Wyoming – or they’ll be the ones sent packing.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sept. 26