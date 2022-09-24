In an era filled with contentious issues, it should be one of the easiest high-profile decisions the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees has made in a while. In fact, it shouldn’t even require much discussion.

Joining the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit against the state to challenge its failure to adequately fund K-12 schools is the quintessential “no-brainer.” After all, if the state’s largest school district won’t join the fight, why does WEA even exist?

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus