...AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Carbon county and
Albany county west of the Laramie range.
WHEN...The Air Quality Alert will continue through 1PM this
afternoon.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible
to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that
everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE WEATHER
WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Wyoming editorial
Let's fix our flawed system for replacing officials
In a matter of weeks, Wyoming will need to select a temporary secretary of state. The current officeholder, Ed Buchanan, is leaving for a judicial post in his hometown. Buchanan’s term ends in January, which means an interim officeholder is needed until his voter-approved replacement takes over (that will almost certainly be Rep. Chuck Gray, who won the GOP nomination last month and doesn’t face a competitor in the general election).
In Wyoming, when statewide elected officials can’t complete their terms, the central committee of the political party from which they belong chooses three possible replacements. Those nominees are forwarded to the governor, who makes the final decision. That happened in January following the departure of former schools superintendent Jillian Balow.
The process of choosing Balow’s replacement highlighted the flaws in our current system. The Republican Central Committee asked three questions of the would-be nominees including one query related to the son-in-law of Attorney General Merrick Garland and a second on a 2013 law that stripped away power from the schools superintendent before being struck down. Apparently in the minds of committee members, those questions were somehow more pertinent than asking about the structural deficit in Wyoming’s education budget or the state’s teacher morale and retention problems. Experience in education administration and familiarity with Wyoming’s public schools were apparently not vital to the committee. Megan Degenfelder, the former chief policy officer for the Wyoming Department of Education, a sixth-generation Wyomingite who attended state schools and who’s been involved in the Republican Party since she was a teen, was rejected. Instead, they opted for two recent transplants to the state and a former lawmaker with no experience as an educator.
The process was fraught in a third way. The central committee assigned the same voting power to each county. So the three-person Niobrara County delegation, which represents 2,300 residents, had just as much of a say as the three representatives from Laramie County, which has a population of 99,000 — or roughly 44 times the size of Niobrara. And, most importantly, the process did not represent what the people of Wyoming wanted. The person appointed to be superintendent, Brian Schroeder, just lost to Degenfelder in the GOP primary, despite having the advantage of incumbency.
There’s an easy solution to this problem: let Wyomingites decide for themselves who should hold such critical offices. That could be accomplished by holding a special election to fill a vacancy. That way, the voters could decide on a replacement instead of a panel that’s apparently very curious about Merrick Garland’s son-in-law, but less so about school financing.
Last month, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations Committee voted to pursue a bill that would replace the existing system for filling vacancies with a special election. We believe such legislation is a good start. It would move us away from the flawed process that currently exists and replace it with a more democratic way of picking our leaders.
Critics of special elections will point out that they are more expensive than a meeting of the central committee. That is true. It’s also true that special elections tend to have smaller voter turnout than even a primary. But while they’re not perfect, special elections represent a huge improvement over the system that we use now. If the central committee can’t bother to ask important questions of nominees, if its members don’t think experience and familiarity with Wyoming are important, then perhaps they shouldn’t make the decision on who should lead us.
They’ve failed to make wise choices. So let the people decide.