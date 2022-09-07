In a matter of weeks, Wyoming will need to select a temporary secretary of state. The current officeholder, Ed Buchanan, is leaving for a judicial post in his hometown. Buchanan’s term ends in January, which means an interim officeholder is needed until his voter-approved replacement takes over (that will almost certainly be Rep. Chuck Gray, who won the GOP nomination last month and doesn’t face a competitor in the general election).

In Wyoming, when statewide elected officials can’t complete their terms, the central committee of the political party from which they belong chooses three possible replacements. Those nominees are forwarded to the governor, who makes the final decision. That happened in January following the departure of former schools superintendent Jillian Balow.

