What is it about wearing a face mask during a pandemic that stirs up so much anger, vitriol and ugliness?
We saw some of this Wednesday evening as the public weighed in on the Albany County School District 1 mandate that district students and employees wear them in district buildings and on buses.
Loud cheers and applause erupted from either side of the debate whenever someone made a point his or her group agreed with.
But it didn’t stop there. The show of support for some opinions soon degraded into catcalls, jeers and comments blurted out during the times others had the floor to express their opinions.
The disorder rose to the level that the board had to adjourn its public hearing at Laramie High School and reconvene with only board members at the district administrative offices. The public was then allowed to attend virtually.
That mask wearing is divisive isn’t breaking news. It’s been out front throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and politicized to the point where public health and safety is hardly a consideration for some.
While disappointed that so many of our neighbors would behave badly enough to force a public hearing to adjourn, we’re equally let down with some of our school board members.
After reconvening without an in-person audience, several board members complained about having to make the call on mask wearing themselves. In fact, Jason Tangeman said he would continue to vote against a mask mandate because it’s a health decision that should be made by the Wyoming Department of Health and not school districts.
To be blunt, that’s a copout and the worst reason to decide a vote on something as important and divisive as mask wearing. If he’s personally against it and that guides his vote, so be it.
But like it or not, he and everyone on the school board asked for this when they ran for election and said “yes” when sworn in. Making important decisions for the safety of district students is exactly what you should be doing, not whining because some other agency won’t let you off the hook.
“Foisting this very hard decision upon us as a school board — it’s unfair and I find it a little cynical,” Tangeman said.
As much as local boards and councils talk about wanting to maintain local control on issues and policies, we were unaware of the fine print that reads “only on things that won’t require a difficult decision.”
Would it help Wyoming counties and public school districts to have more definite guidance from the WDH? Of course it would. But grousing about it during local board meetings isn’t a good look.
As for the mask mandate, when the board opens it up again for debate this week, we urge parents to behave themselves.