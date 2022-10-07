On Sept. 24, a well-liked Casper teacher was driving through the Wind River Canyon with his wife and 8-year-old son. A man from Texas tried to change lanes at the wrong time and collided head-on with them. Mauro Diaz, who taught science at Natrona County High School, died at the scene. His son, Mateo, was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away. Only Diaz’s wife survived, though she suffered significant injuries.

The pain and grief sparked by this tragedy are hard to put into words. The Diaz family lost a father and a son. Students lost a teacher. Classmates lost a friend and a teammate.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus