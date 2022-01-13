An apology wasn’t enough. Louise Carter-King was right to resign as mayor.
More than 400 pages of text messages between Carter-King and former city administrator Pat Davidson provided evidence of attitudes unbecoming of a mayor. Few were omitted from her caustic judgments as she commented on people in public positions in Gillette.
As she apologized for the statements Tuesday night, she called the comments “disparaging” and “disrespectful.” They were, but that’s putting it mildly.
They were cruel, belittling, bullying, caustic, vicious, spiteful, obscene at times and consistently insensitive.
Remember that it was because of insensitivity by Councilman Shay Lundvall that she led the City Council into essentially forcing him to resign in June 2020. He had “liked” some Facebook posts that were offensive because of their sexist and racist content, including one aimed at a city employee. Lundvall should have resigned over it. It was inappropriate for a council member. People liked him enough to put him back in office a few months later.
But if Lundvall was asked to resign because of insensitivity, then Carter-King certainly should have been. Her comments via text to Davidson weren’t just insensitive — “idiot” was a favorite description of hers — they were cruel. At one point, she texted that an addiction counselor should “shut up … and go smoke some dope.” She said that City Hall should be fumigated after the Republican Central Committee used it to pick three people for an opening on the county commission.
She called people stupid, clueless, buffoons and jerks. She lampooned the county commission, state legislators, school officials, downtown officials, former city councilmen, appointed city board members and current councilmen.
There was no choice for her but to resign because she had burned bridges with almost everyone she worked with.
The texts also provided ample evidence of disdain for the open meetings law, which prevents public boards from discussing the public’s business in private executive sessions. Carter-King and the council routinely abused the law, treating it as though in her fiefdom, it didn’t apply.
Carter-King’s ignorance of the law was evident in her statement of apology Tuesday when she twice referred to “private” communications between Davidson and her. As she well should know, written communication from a mayor, council member or any other city officials are public records unless some part of them is deemed confidential. If a public official is discussing public business, as these texts do, it’s open to public scrutiny.
Davidson’s true motivation for releasing them well after the fact isn’t clear, although he says it was because they were public record that needed to be kept with the public and otherwise would be lost as he cleaned out his phone. He could have sent them to just the city clerk. He did not, extending the email to the mayor and council members. He claims there were no more texts to follow. Those he did send ended abruptly in July 2020, conveniently before his resignation.
In the texts, he also is no less brutal in his summations and characterizations of people than she. Neither can be ignored. The difference is that Davidson is no longer city administrator and until Thursday night, Carter-King remained as mayor.
A good part of the mayor’s job is to serve as an ambassador for Gillette both inside the city limits and beyond. She no longer could be. Almost no one she dealt with was left unscathed by her vitriol. Lundvall said at Tuesday night’s meeting that “because I was forgiven, I forgive you.” It’s a sure bet that others wouldn’t have been so kind.
Oddly, Davidson put it best when Carter-King was being hammered over Lundvall’s resignation. On June 12, 2020, he texted her that, “Being a decent person and treating people right is not being politically correct it is being human.”
She forgot that.
During Carter-King’s time on the City Council, much has been accomplished, which is a credit to those she served with over her long career as well as to her. But finding out that her administration was part Peyton Place and part Mean Girls discredits Gillette as a whole.
It’s better that she left and let the cleansing begin.
Gillette News Record
Jan. 8