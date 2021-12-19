These are the dark days of December for our corner of the world, and for a large percentage of valley residents they are dark days in more ways than one.
Housing insecurity and the struggle to earn enough to afford basic needs are persistent issues that underlie a variety of mental and behavioral health conditions. With more time indoors, loneliness and isolation can fester.
After recognizing there are problems, the first step toward brighter days is assessing the scope. The first comprehensive, collaborative assessment of mental health and substance use in Jackson Hole is now complete, and solutions are in sight.
Consultants surveyed public agencies, private providers and more than 1,000 residents to draft Jackson’s first in-depth report of behavioral health at the community level.
Despite some concerns about the inclusivity of language in the survey, it’s an important step in the right direction.
For too many people the stress manifests in depression, which in turn can lead to excessive drinking, intimate partner violence and suicidal thoughts. On the extreme end of the spectrum, crisis intakes at St. John’s Health nearly doubled in the first half of 2021, and Wyoming’s suicide rate continues to lead the nation.
With this new report in hand the community can begin to act.
The steering committee identified several avenues for growth in Teton County, including intentional socialization efforts, youth and parent education, workplace support, and establishing a mobile crisis unit.
Members also recommend building a crisis stabilization facility with short-term inpatient treatment, detox space and 24/7 walk-in service, similar to Vail Health Hospital’s plans for an Eagle Valley Behavioral Health center.
Businesses can pitch in by supporting employee well-being with parental leave, wellness checks and anti-harassment and reporting mechanisms.
Many residents reported cost as a barrier to counseling. How can it be funded?
The consultants would like to perform a similar behavioral health survey biannually as a way of tracking progress and keeping an updated pulse on community needs. That would be a boon to providers who often say it’s difficult to see tangible improvements to community health.
A two-year checkup is prudent because the COVID-19 pandemic and housing crisis might have weighed especially heavy in this year’s responses.
Going through life with untreated mental illness or addiction is akin to trying to function with a broken limb. Many people are good at adapting, but they can’t perform at their highest potential. Let’s stop the bleeding, splint the breaks and start the healing.
Jackson Hole News & Guide
Dec. 8