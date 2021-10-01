Our collective hearts are broken for the family of Gabby Petito.
After weeks of wondering where their daughter is, they finally have some closure. Thanks to the many, many people who worked tirelessly to search for her, including Teton County Search and Rescue and local law enforcement.
We’re human, and this outcome hurts. For searchers and us as journalists, this was an unusual case, both in terms of its result and in terms of how many people in the local community contributed tips. Visitors from across the country scanned their social media documentation of travels, shared videos, scanned hours of webcam footage from public webcams in Jackson and Yellowstone, and checked the background of tourist photos for now-recognizable faces.
Yet there are still two other people missing in our area who have not been found: Bob Lowery and Cian McLaughlin.
And so many more souls have disappeared on the Wind River Reservation and on other native lands in Wyoming and beyond. Those have happened outside of our coverage area, but their lives are no less deserving of the time and attention bystanders and officials have poured into the Petito case.
Other families could benefit from closure, and we ask everyone to stay as vigilant as they have been in recent days to help where they can.