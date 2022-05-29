Maurice Bailey never quit on life or other veterans.
From the time he forged his father’s signature on a consent form to join the Army at age 17 until his death in 2010, Bailey was a passionate patriot and advocate for veterans of all eras.
For the last two years of his life, Bailey lived every day like it could be his last following a devastating diagnosis. He had acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and his survival was estimated at 12 months on the outside.
When I interviewed him in November 2009, he had already outlived that prognosis by four months.
“I feel as though I’m probably on somebody else’s time, but that’s OK,” he said. “I’ll just borrow somebody else’s next. There is no quit. No way, nohow. I’m never going to prepare myself to die. Never. I’m going to die when I’m supposed to.”
Then age 71, the career Army pilot and mechanic had spent the last part of his life working for veterans as co-founder of Veterans Aviation Outreach, an organization that identified veterans in off-the-grid Bush areas of Alaska and connected them with the benefits they’d earned. He also was president of his local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.
Bailey’s efforts for his fellow veterans were recognized in 2007 when he was presented the Alaska Governor’s Veterans Advocacy Award.
We became good friends in my years reporting in the Last Frontier, and he always was uncomfortable with recognition of his efforts for veterans. Like many who have sacrificed to serve their country and brothers, Bailey was motivated by duty and honor, service that’s supposed to just happen, not be celebrated as extraordinary.
Bailey’s efforts to help veterans get their benefits were deemed important enough for Congress to carve out a $750,000 appropriation for the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. In fact, the grant was posthumously named the Maurice “Mo” Bailey Highly Rural Transportation Grant in recognition of his dedication to rural veterans outreach.
I remember one story in particular he told during that last interview.
Bailey recalled a close call he had on a night mission serving in Vietnam as a gunner on an aircraft.
“I had passed out,” he said. “It was what they called an emergency mission. I was sleepy, plus I’d been at the beer garden. I was full of Pabst Blue Ribbon. In my little cubby hole in the helicopter, I passed out in the middle of a firefight. When I got back the next day, I looked and there were bullet holes all around where my head would’ve been.”
His is just one of countless stories veterans have, and most never are told.
Having attended, photographed and written about a range of veterans issues and events over the last 30 years, one of the most memorable was a story told by a Vietnam veteran in Alaska.
Dave Glenn was Bailey’s “partner in crime” flying to remote areas of the state to seek out isolated veterans.
Glenn was emotional about how it took nearly a half-century to find some closure for a deep emotional wound opened not by his experiences in war, but from the reception he and his brothers received when they returned home.
“There I am, very proud of my friends and my service,” he said. “Then I got home to find out people were calling me a baby killer. So, I laid low for a long time.”
For decades, he displayed pride in his service by wearing his military baseball cap every day. But he carried the emotional scars of being reviled by some for doing what he considered his honorably duty. That changed one day with a seemingly innocent question from a child.
“About four or five months ago, I was at Home Depot and I had on my 101st Airborne hat,” Glenn said through tears. “A young fellow walks up and says, ‘Man, I really like your hat. I really, really like your hat.’ I said, ‘You know, son, I’ve been waiting 46 years to hear that — 46 years.’”
The moral, he said, is that it’s impossible to know the deep impact something as simple as recognizing a veteran for his or her service can have.
“So, if you see (a veteran), you tell him thanks,” Glenn said.
Glenn’s friend and brother in service, Bailey was a realist and knew that eventually leukemia would take his life, but he faced death as a civilian as he did in battle.
On the cusp of another Memorial Day, I recall the last thing Mo said to me. It’s a sentiment I’ve heard dozens of times from veterans.
“Don’t take anything as a death sentence. Don’t do it,” he said. “I was in the Army for 20 years. There’s no such word in my vocabulary as ‘quit.’ No surrender here, and leave no veteran behind.”