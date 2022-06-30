It’s an age-old problem without any easy solutions. Yet, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is seems to have gotten worse.
Homelessness.
Although it’s difficult to quantify, the number of people without a consistent roof over their heads seems to be rising, both in larger cities like Denver and here in Cheyenne.
More people locally have been found living under overpasses, in parks, and in nooks and crannies around businesses, churches and other public places. While no one seems to have put exact numbers to it, there are several reasons for the increase, including:
- The need for social distancing early in the pandemic reduced the number of beds available at homeless shelters nationwide. According to a March 2020 report by the Homelessness Research Institute, part of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the unsheltered population had already risen by more than 22% in the previous five years, and COVID-19 was about to cause that to increase even more. Wyoming ranked 27th in the country in 2020 with 10.6 unhoused people per 10,000 residents. We can only guess how much higher it is today.
- A shortage of mental health professionals, as well as low-cost or free counseling and substance abuse programs, has kept homeless people with these problems on the street.
- Economic pressure caused by inflation and the rising cost of housing has forced people who were on the brink of homelessness out of their dwellings. Despite several state and federal programs designed to prevent evictions and foreclosures, some people have found themselves out on the street.
- Due to the economic factors listed above, the number of older people who are homeless was projected to rise sharply, even before the pandemic started.
The result has been an increase in several types of crime in the Capital City, especially break-ins, trespassing, theft, drug offenses and public intoxication. The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office report that 21.5% of arrests between January and May this year were of “transient” individuals, or those who don’t have a permanent home. Many were repeat offenders.
The good news is that these arrests were very rarely for violent crimes. And local law enforcement is working hard to keep these folks out of jail. Both CPD and LCSO participate in a program calls Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, which began here around the same time the pandemic started.
The goal of LEAD is to provide lasting treatment, rather than perpetuate the cycle of trips to jail or the hospital, according to spokespeople from both agencies. If homeless individuals meet certain criteria, the charges are “basically deferred,” said LCSO Capt. Kevin James, and they are assigned a case manager, who helps connect them with drug treatment or mental health care.
Those services often are provided by Volunteers of America, the former Peak Wellness. However, it can be difficult to follow up with those people who are referred to the LEAD program, since they move around a lot and often lack a reliable phone number.
Another problem is people who are either denied or refuse shelter services, which can be for a variety of reasons. Robin Bocanegra, executive director at COMEA House and Resource Center, the local nonprofit homeless shelter, said the main problem is intoxication, which is why they’re working hard to open a new low-barrier shelter at the former Stage Coach Motel. The hope is this will help reduce arrests.
But this isn’t just about getting people off the street. It’s also about getting them the help they need to better their lives. Which is why, even as we applaud law enforcement officers for working hard to keep low-level offenders out of jail, we believe more needs to be done to provide the resources homeless individuals need to change their lives for the better.
That begins with attention to housing affordability, adequate and affordable mental health services, and programs to help people end their dependence on drugs or alcohol. And to do that properly, we need state leaders to address these problems, not wait for local communities like Cheyenne to do so.
Because as great as it is that Cheyenne has a shelter like COMEA and programs like Volunteers of America and HealthWorks, there’s only so much capacity here. That means rather than pushing the problem to the capital, communities across the state need to be able to handle them on their own.
The good news in all of this is that nonprofits that serve the homeless population seem to be working together better than ever before. But they can’t do this important work without all of us. So, please, if you find yourself with some extra funds during this time of high inflation, consider a donation to one or more of them.
And, in this election year, put “addressing homelessness” on your list of topics to discuss with local candidates. Because while we all need to treat homeless people with more grace, rather than grabbing the phone to call law enforcement, the long-term answer requires much more effort.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
