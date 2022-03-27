Public records reveal a wealth of information about government actions.
Journalists seek them, scour them and summarize the facts so you don’t have to.
We recently marked “Sunshine Week,” a reminder for people about their right to know what their government is doing. It’s a time to celebrate the federal Freedom of Information Act and Wyoming public records and open meetings laws.
While anyone can — and should — make reasonable requests for public records, newspaper reporters do it routinely, poring over documents to see how elected officials and government workers are spending money, enacting laws, enforcing regulations and otherwise handling the public’s business. The free press is the most efficient way for people to examine their government and keep it accountable.
This process demands transparency.
These days many agencies employ public information officers. At best they aid in the rapid flow of information to the press and the people. At worst they can try to control the message and restrict access to government employees.
When an agency denies the press information, it’s denying the public information.
Hefty fees for processing public records requests are another worrisome trend that might have a chilling effect on someone’s ability to request information.
Our government agencies should create a culture of accountability and transparency where every employee recognizes their purpose: serving the public.
Knowledge is power. When information is freely available to the public, people can seek it out and make better decisions. The press provides these checks and balances as a key part of its role.
Vladimir Putin’s chokehold on media in Russia means that little information is available to Russians about how their government is acting on their behalf. Independent media are gone. Journalists can be incarcerated for calling the war in Ukraine what it is. A steady diet of state-controlled media has left Russian relatives disbelieving of their Ukrainian relatives fleeing homes amid relentless shelling.
Putin’s media crackdown has been decades in the making. Press freedom advocates point out that Putin began his long, systemic assault on a free press 22 years before this war.
Restrictions can start small. Don’t discount the value of a public notice.
Wyoming law requires government agencies publish public notices documenting their work in the local newspaper of record. These legal notices are published at discounted rates as an efficient vehicle for public officials to use a third party to document public business, and they are made available for free viewing statewide on newspaper websites and at WyoPublicNotices.com.
Public information helps hold the government and all its departments accountable to the people. Many readers scour the pages ... each week to glean these important details.
Just as important as public records are open meetings. The Wyoming Press Association and other pro-transparency groups continue to advocate for legislation that improves public access to meetings and documents.
Because the government does the work of the people, the people need unfettered access to the records of their communications and decisions.
Continue to encourage your state lawmakers to vote “no” on attempts to create vague exemptions to open meetings law, especially when the topic at hand is deciding how to manage public assets.
Take a stand for the public’s right to know, your right to know.
Jackson Hole News & Guide
March 16