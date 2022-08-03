Chicken and egg

A chicken and some eggs were ordered at the same time July 21 from Amazon. It took the chicken two days to arrive and the eggs a week.

Along the way in humanity’s quest to discover the meaning of life we torture ourselves with other equally unanswerable existential conundrums.

(Whew! Enough $3 words in that sentence?)

Greg Johnson is managing editor for the Rawlins Times. Contact him at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.

