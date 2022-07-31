Along the way in humanity’s quest to discover the meaning of life we torture ourselves with other equally unanswerable existential conundrums.
(Whew! Enough $3 words in that sentence?)
While the legendary British comedy troupe Monty Python exposed “The Meaning of Life” in 1983, we still wonder:
• If life is unfair for everyone, doesn’t that make life fair?
• Is “orange” named for the color or the fruit?
• If we’re all to expect the unexpected, doesn’t that make whatever happens expected?
• When people answer “indescribable” when asked to describe something, does indescribable become a description?
Then we have the granddaddy of them all, the quintessential unanswerable question: Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
Since prehistoric humans discovered the first chicken — or first egg — the question has sparked debate on many levels from deep, serious, philosophical dives to the deliberately absurd.
Now that our kids are growing up thinking they don’t have to really learn anything and all they have to do is ask Google, I decided to use technology to help answer once and for all which came first.
On July 21, I placed an Amazon delivery order for two items: a chicken and set of eggs. Here’s proof of the order:
Two days later, we finally have the answer: Chicken.
In fact, it wasn’t even a close call. The chicken came first two days after the order, with the eggs a slow second five days later. Case closed.
Yes, it’s a childish, lighthearted exercise and in no way truly answers the question if, indeed, we really ask this anymore expecting a definitive answer.
But in case you do, we can definitively say this: When ordering this specific chicken and these specific eggs from these specific sellers, and have them delivered to Laramie, Wyoming, then the answer truly is the chicken came first.
Now if only we could use Amazon to determine if people can be guided by both free will and destiny.
AS LONG AS we’re tempting the fates, let’s go a little deeper down this rabbit hole and use the trusty Magic 8 Ball predict the outcomes of some burning political questions ahead of the Aug. 16 Wyoming primary election.
QUESTION: Harriet Hageman, hand-picked by former President Donald Trump to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primary, enjoys a healthy lead over the incumbent, according to polls. Will Hageman defeat Cheney?
PREDICTION: You may rely on it.
QUESTION: Will the Republican Party survive the schism that’s been growing between the Trump camp and those who say they’re more moderate conservatives?
PREDICTION: Most likely.
QUESTION: After being appointed to finish the unfilled term of the former Albany County Sheriff, who resigned amid controversy, will Sheriff Aaron Appelhans beat his two other Democratic challengers?
PREDICTION: My reply is no.
QUESTION: Will more than 1,000 Albany County Democrats switch parties to Republican to cast their votes for Cheney in the primary?
PREDICTION 1: Cannot predict now.
PREDICTION 2: You may rely on it.
QUESTION: Will Gov. Mark Gordon defeat his two Republican challengers to move on to the general election in his bid for a second term?
PREDICTION: Yes.
THERE YOU HAVE IT, the chicken came first and the Magic 8 Ball has spoken. We’ll look back after the primary to see how accurate it is. Please understand that, as an extremely unscientific poll, the margin for error is plus or minus 100%