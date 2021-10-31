As the Albany County community continues to bicker and snipe over the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health measures it’s prompted, all eyes here and around Wyoming are on Cheyenne.
That’s where the Legislature is embroiled in a special session called specifically to work against a potential federal mask mandate.
Closer to home, our county commissioners are on the threshold of a landmark decision that will impact Laramie and the county profoundly in the near and distant future.
After about two years of study and debate, commissioners Tuesday are set to vote on a raft of proposed changes to the county’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations. Based on sound science, the study shows the Casper Aquifer — which supplies about 50% to 60% of Laramie’s municipal water supply along with water for about 450 rural county residents — is vulnerable to potential contamination from many points close to its recharge area.
In a nutshell, that means that, unless we do something to protect the aquifer, there are more opportunities for contaminants to leech into our drinking water.
How to prevent that, however, requires something that automatically raises the hackles and suspicion of many — more governmental oversight and regulation. In the case of the aquifer, it’s a drastic change in how land within the 79-square-mile APOZ can be used.
The plan now calls for future development limited to a minimum lot size of 35 acres with one dwelling permitted per 35 acres. There is no minimum lot size under current regulations. It also includes a laundry list of three dozen prohibited uses within the APOZ, mostly industrial.
Opponents of the aquifer protections say the regulations are just a thinly veiled attempt to curb growth and development. But at what cost are we willing to allow unchecked development?
How much contamination of the aquifer is considered OK? It’s interesting that as parents here are now months into vocal protests against their children being forced to mask up in school, they’ve also been virtually silent about protecting the quality of water they’re drinking.
The bottom line is opponents and supporters of the aquifer regulations are both right. Tightening up and making more rules will be cumbersome and frustrating for those who own land in the APOZ. Protecting such a vital and vulnerable natural resource also should be a top priority.
In fact, it should be THE priority here. What good is allowing unchecked development in the APOZ if it leads to contamination of the aquifer? This is one bell we can’t unring.
We also support growth and development in and around Laramie. And if the debate were about anything other than our potable water, we’d be more inclined to lean that way.
But it’s not, which makes Tuesday’s vote a no-brainer. Science and common sense say do it. If you think it’s a pain in the keister to deal with mask mandates, consider the potential for boil water mandates because we can’t trust what’s coming out of our faucets.