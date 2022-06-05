“Don’t do it!” that inner voice screamed.
I try to spend my off time productively, even if as the years pass taking naps and “conserving” my energy become more of what I consider being “productive.” If not out observing some of the natural beauty of Wyoming and the American West, my go-to vice has long been movies.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s expanded to exploring other quality entertainment available online.
But I always find my way back to the movies — more specifically, GOOD movies. Most film fans recognize the three uncontested rules of quality movie-making:
- Special effects, while cool, never compensate for good writing.
- Sean Connery will always be the quintessential James Bond.
- Nobody takes an on-screen beating like Ralph Macchio.
Now that the pandemic has changed how we entertain ourselves, including making more movies available in our homes upon their release, I find myself looking forward to expanding my exposure to the cinema.
Even with ripping through new releases, many evenings I find myself overworking the remote, scrolling through thousands of titles while still internally commenting how “there’s nothing to watch.”
When that happens, I finally give up and choose one of my tried-and-true “go-to” films, a high-quality classic I can watch 100 times and still want to see it again. (By the way, is there a bigger doofus than someone spontaneously and randomly proclaiming, “I’m Spartacus!”?)
And sometimes, if I’m feeling a little adventurous, I’ll give in and try a recommendation. Along with our love of streaming has come a corresponding need for friends and loved ones extolling how we “have” to watch this movie on Netflix or that new series on Disney+ or HBO Max.
I finally gave in Friday and watched one of the movies my brother has been hounding me about for years. He loves it and, despite it being widely panned, said I had to trust him.
So, as embarrassing as it is to admit, that’s how I finally watched “Snakes on a Plane,” 106 minutes of life I’ll never get back.
I must’ve passed it over thousands of times while scrolling through film titles over the years. And thousands of times, I always told myself there has to be something better out there.
Why didn’t I listen to that inner voice?
What finally caught me was Samuel L. Jackson. Overall, I’m a fan and generally like his movies, so I gave Sammy (and my brother) the benefit of the doubt.
Turns out, “Snakes on a Plane” makes “Dumb and Dumber” seem an intellectual thriller in comparison.
Spoiler alert: The title pretty much sums up everything worth knowing about this movie. Somehow snakes get loose on a plane. That’s it. Who came up with this premise, anyway? I’d guess a couple of half hung-over frat boys.
“Duuuuuude! Let’s put a creature somewhere people wouldn’t expect!” says Tweedledum.
“Awesome!” Tweedledee responds. “How ’bout ants on a farm?”
“Nah, has to be scary, bro,” Tweedledum says.
“Oh! I know,” Tweedledee says. “Eels on a space shuttle!”
I didn’t trust my instincts and now feel the victim of a very long, patient prank by my brother. What is it about snakes and bad choices? First it was Eve and the apple, now this movie and I.
All those (poorly) computer-generated snakes leaping at people, sinking their fangs into faces, arms, legs — even the buttocks of a large rapper. Of course, Jackson’s tagline (he has one in every flick): “I’m tired of these [bleepedy bleep] snakes on this [beepedy bleep] plane!”
A far cry from his excellent work in “Pulp Fiction.”
If this is all it takes to be a success in Hollywood, sign me up. I can come up with ideas every bit as entertaining as “Snakes on a Plane.” I give you my:
Top 10 Ideas Rejected Before “Snakes on a Plane”
10. Buffalo on a boat
9. Badgers on bicycles
8. Muskrats in a mine
7. Parrots on a porch
6. Dolphins in a swimming pool
5. Squirrels on the subway
4. Guinea pigs in an amusement park
3. Leeches in a bathtub
2. Monkeys on motorcycles
1. COVID on a cul-de-sac
It’s going to take something spectacular to get over this cinematic disaster. Thank goodness that for every 100 movies like “Snakes on a Plane” we have a “Ben Hur,” “The Godfather,” “12 Angry Men,” “Forrest Gump” and “Field of Dreams.”
But for now, it’s time to start hounding my brother about how he HAS to watch the 1996 must-see classic “Santa with Muscles” starting Hulk Hogan.