By any measure, working at a state penitentiary isn’t easy. You spend long shifts in a stressful environment where making a mistake can have real consequences. At stake is the safety of fellow workers, the prisoners and the community, to say nothing about the fact that prisons should also provide opportunities for rehabilitation.

And yet Wyoming’s correctional workers are considerably underpaid. Jobs at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington — the state’s biggest prison — start at just under $18 an hour. A few miles to the east in Nebraska, a similar worker would start at $22 to $27 an hour and get a $15,000 hiring bonus that’s paid out of over three years.

